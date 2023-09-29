REPORT: Metro councilman throws bucket of water on councilwoman’s head, says he will kill her

A metro Atlanta councilman is behind bars after officials say he verbally assaulted another councilperson.

According to the incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Sept. 15 officers received reports of an altercation at a coffee shop on East Main Street North in Hampton.

During the investigation, officers learned that Hampton Councilman Devlin Cleveland argued with a Stockbridge Councilwoman.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed Cleveland grabbing a bucket filled with water and violently throwing it on the woman’s head, the report said.

Police added in the report that Cleveland used profanity against the councilwoman.

Authorities did not say what provoked the altercation.

The councilwoman told police that this was not the first time Cleveland had acted violently towards her.

In July, she told police she was driving on I-75 North when Cleveland grabbed the steering wheel, pushed on her and choked her.

The victim told police that Cleveland had said “he will kill her.”

She added that the acts of violence had been happening for two years.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Cleveland and the councilwoman for comment but has not received a response.

