Report: Mexico's COVID-19 policies cost huge number of lives

  • FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020 file photo, workers wearing full protection gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, lower a coffin into a grave in an area of the San Rafael municipal cemetery set apart for people who have died from COVID-19, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. According to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco, Mexico would have had a significantly lower COVID-19 death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2020 file photo, people emerge from the Pino Suarez subway station, in Mexico City. According to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco, Mexico would have had a significantly lower COVID-19 death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, a patient is moved from an ambulance into the COVID-19 treatment center at Dr. Carlos MacGregor Sanchez General Hospital in Mexico City. Mexico’s unwillingness to spend money, do more testing, change course or react to new scientific evidence contributed to the country being one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2020 file photo, Luis Fuentes, 45, from Ecuador, gathers up face masks decorated with traditional Mexican designs, as he puts away his wares as it begins to rain, on Insurgentes Avenue in Mexico City. According to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco, Mexico would have had a significantly lower COVID-19 death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • FILE - In this March 11, 2021 file photo, directed by a nurse, a COVID-19 patient, back center, stretches her arms as part of a fitness program in a field hospital built inside the Citibanamex convention center in Mexico City. Mexico’s unwillingness to spend money, do more testing, change course or react to new scientific evidence contributed to the country being one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, medical workers using protective equipment dispose of trash bags containing hazardous biological waste into a large pile outside the Hospital del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, which treats patients with COVID-19 in Veracruz, Mexico. According to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco, Mexico would have had a significantly lower COVID-19 death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2021 file photo, people over age 60 wait in an hours-long line to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, on the day Mexico begins vaccinating its elderly population against COVID-19, outside a health center in the outlying Milpa Alta borough of Mexico City. According to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco, which was commissioned by the World Health Organization’s Independent Panel to the Institute for Global Health, Mexican officials made mistakes in failing to recommend face masks, institute travel restrictions, provide enough testing and protective equipment and institute social distancing measures in their fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • FILE - In this March 11, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker strokes the forehead of a COVID-19 patient at a field hospital built inside the Citibanamex convention center in Mexico City. According to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco, Mexico would have had a significantly lower COVID-19 death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
  • FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, men dig graves at the Valle de Chalco cemetery during the new coronavirus pandemic on the outskirts of Mexico City. Mexico’s unwillingness to spend money, do more testing, change course or react to new scientific evidence contributed to the country being one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Mexico

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020 file photo, workers wearing full protection gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, lower a coffin into a grave in an area of the San Rafael municipal cemetery set apart for people who have died from COVID-19, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. According to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco, Mexico would have had a significantly lower COVID-19 death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDUARDO VERDUGO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s unwillingness to spend money, do more testing, change course or react to new scientific evidence contributed to the country being one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released this week by the University of California, San Francisco.

Mexico would have had a significantly lower death toll if it had reacted as well as the average government, according to the University’s Institute for Global Health Sciences, which also released a report sharply critical of the U.S. response to COVID-19.

Mexico’s Health Department says there have been almost 210,000 deaths in the country of 126 million, but because so little testing is done, it acknowledges the real toll is around 330,000. The United States and Brazil have higher tolls, but much larger populations.

The failure by officials to recommend face masks, institute travel restrictions, provide enough testing and protective equipment and institute social distancing measures were among the mistakes cited by the report, which was commissioned by the World Health Organization’s Independent Panel to the Institute for Global Health.

“Key decisions about how to confront the health crisis were based on unwarranted assumptions, without sufficient evaluation and judgement of the risks,” according to the report, which cited excessive concentration of authority and “a government communication campaign that prioritized keeping up appearances, and partisan politics, before health.”

For example, Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell, who has acted as the government’s point-man in the pandemic, repeatedly said that wearing face masks did not protect people from catching COVID-19, even after evidence mounted that they did.

“It is no coincidence that countries with the worst performance in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic have populist leaders,” according to the report. “They have in common traits such as minimizing the severity of the condition, discouraging the use of face masks, prioritizing the economy over saving lives, and refusing to come together with political opponents to mount a coherent response.”

Neither López-Gatell nor the government has commented on the report.

Former health secretary José Narro said that “while it contains some inaccuracies, the truth is, (it is) very good.”

Throughout the pandemic, López-Gatell ridiculed mass testing as a waste of money and effort. The government also emphasized the promise that there were hospital beds available, when in fact the system was saturated in many places.

Austerity-minded President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has spoken with pride of not acquiring debt during the pandemic and not launching economic stimulus programs. But the report says that penny-pinching may have played a role in decisions not to expand testing, trace cases and quickly acquire PPE.

"From the outset, health authorities deemed efforts to stop or contain the virus futile and a waste of scarce resources, arguing instead for a mitigation approach and the preparation of the health system to care for the small minority that would require medical attention,” the report said.

But concentrating so much power in the hands of López-Gatell, an appointee of López Obrador, led the government to double-down on early mistakes.

The human cost of the missteps has been overwhelming.

“Every day I cry for my son, for the circumstances” in which he died, said Martha Méndez Guevara, whose son, television sports journalist José “Pepe” Roldán Méndez, 43, died of COVID-19 in June.

Mendez Guevara brought photos of her son and an urn with his ashes to Mexico City's Basilica de Guadalupe Wednesday to have them blessed at an improvised shrine for pandemic victims.

She says she can't judge whether authorities' response to the pandemic was sufficient, in part because she never got to see her son after he was admitted to a government hospital in May. “We don't know if they did enough for him, because we we were not allowed to visit him," she said.

To be fair, the report notes that López Obrador’s administration had to contend with an already over-stretched health care system, and people’s “delays in seeking medical care out of fear that once admitted to a hospital, people would contract the disease or die.”

That meant many patients arrived at hospitals in advanced stages of the disease.

“The high prevalence of chronic diseases, in combination with suboptimal timeliness and quality of medical attention, have likely contributed to relatively high COVID-19 mortality among the non-elderly population in Mexico,” the report said, referring to Mexico’s very high levels of obesity and diabetes.

That also led to more deaths among younger patients; 50.6% of all COVID-19 death in Mexico occurred among people under 65 years old, compared to 18.7% in the United States.

The government said it would not institute mandatory face mask rules, strict lock-downs or travel bans, saying such moves would violate individual liberties. But the report noted the government failed to follow even its own rules, something it claimed that by February made Mexico City the second worst-hit metropolis in the world after Lima, Peru.

“Authorities’ miscalculations or tampering with the established epidemiological alert-system—which by December 4, signaled the highest level of risk—led them to postpone the reintroduction of strict restrictions in the city until December 18,” the report said, referring to a four-level scale based on case loads, hospitalizations and other measures that would have triggered business closures.

“By then, on the verge of the winter holidays, transmission had already spiraled," it said.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil death toll rises by 1,480 as probe pressures Bolsonaro

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil added an additional 1,480 people to its COVID-19 death toll on Monday, as a looming investigation of how the government has handled the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak puts increased pressure on right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. A brutal new wave of COVID-19 in recent weeks has pushed the official toll since the pandemic began to more than 13.5 million cases and over 354,000 deaths, according to Health Ministry figures released on Monday. The Senate is preparing to install a special committee to investigate how Bolsonaro's government has dealt with the pandemic.

  • Mexico president focusing efforts to stop child migrants

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he plans to visit his country’s southern border to discuss with governors and mayors there how to stop the smuggling of child migrants — an issue of growing concern for the United States. The United States government has asked Mexico and the countries of Central America's Northern Triangle — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — to help lower the number of child migrants arriving at its own border with Mexico.

  • Texas bill could send parents to prison for providing gender-affirming care

    The measure would redefine child abuse to include parents who consent to hormone therapy and puberty blockers for their transgender children.

  • Senate Democrats plan to push for national marijuana legalization

    Advocates and lawmakers favoring marijuana reform are trying to capitalize on the social justice movement and COVID-19 economic rebound to legalize and normalize the use of pot.Why it matters: The supporters are also trying to take advantage of polls showing broad public support — and get ahead of the reality Democrats could lose their control of Congress after the midterm elections next year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Cannabis is big business. U.S. sales hit a record $17.5 billion last year. Revenue for the NFL was $12 billion, by comparison.Advocates note many dispensaries and legal marijuana distributors are run as small businesses and by minority owners.They cite those facts while courting pro-business Republicans.A Gallup poll in November also found 68% of Americans supported legalizing marijuana, a record high. There was majority support in every age group including 65+, and among about half of self-described Republicans, conservatives and weekly attendees of religious services.Driving the news: The United States Cannabis Council (USCC) was launched in February to coordinate and represent about 50 organizations and businesses promoting policy and legislation.Steven Hawkins, a social justice leader with roots in the NAACP and Amnesty International, is leading the effort. He is urging U.S. lawmakers to see the criminalization of marijuana users in the context of systemic racism and economic opportunity.Hawkins says the government should treat marijuana as it did alcohol after Prohibition. He advocates de-scheduling and turning it over to states to handle how and where it's sold and envisions local governments creating wet and dry counties — similar to booze.As more states legalize marijuana and open dispensaries, the group is also making an economic and small-business argument — especially to Republican lawmakers.What we're watching: On the legislative front, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Ron Wyden of Oregon will soon introduce comprehensive cannabis legislation to decriminalize marijuana nationally.The three Democrats have long pushed for comprehensive reform of cannabis laws.Now, with their party controlling both chambers of Congress and Schumer at the helm of the Senate, they're plotting major cannabis reform.Yes, but: Any bill is going to need to receive a minimum of 10 Republican supporters to pass through the normal legislative process.There's currently bipartisan support for legislation already introduced that would protect banks servicing legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators, and advocacy groups think it's the most realistic shot at progress.But Schumer doesn't think the banking bill is big enough, his aides tell Axios.He's committed to pushing through the broader package, pointing to the widespread support for legalization following the presidential election in November.Details: Hawkins tells Axios the Cannabis Council has met with roughly 90 lawmakers since its inception in February.The members are heavily courting six Republican senators in states that have already legalized marijuana: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Steve Daines of Montana, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.They're also planning to target Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a key Republican who's taken a lead on criminal justice reform."Getting GOP support early on is key," Hawkins tells Axios. "If we can get 10 Republicans to vote for a pro-cannabis bill, I doubt we'd have a problem getting (President) Biden to sign it."Between the lines: Biden's support for the cannabis community is mixed. He hasn't embraced full legalization but has backed medical-use legalization, as well as decriminalization for possession.Vice President Kamala Harris supported legalization as a senator but now has to consider toting the administration line.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Border-district Democrats call for Biden to revamp asylum process

    Two border-district Democrats in Congress are pressing the Biden administration to revamp the asylum process, saying the current migrant surge is highlighting significant flaws in the system.Why it matters: These lawmakers say the administration needs to start making concrete changes by summer. "If it's this bad in 90 days, it's hard to have excuses," Rep. Vicente Gonzalez told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Axios met with Gonzalez and Rep. Veronica Escobar last week in their Texas districts, which include the border cities of McAllen and El Paso.Both said better asylum systems and new pathways for Central American migrants can reduce future surges while ensuring humanitarian protections.Migrants must reach the U.S. to claim asylum. They must then prove they have faced — or have "a well-founded fear" — of persecution back home.The claims typically are heard by immigration judges, but the Trump administration made it more difficult to seek asylum in the U.S.Details: Escobar supports a plan — originally floated by the Migration Policy Institute's Doris Meissner — for immigration officers to adjudicate asylum claims at the border, rather than through backlogged immigration courts.The result would be faster asylum grants.The Biden administration is considering such a plan, a person familiar with a draft plan for regulations told Axios, and NPR also has reported. Escobar said asylum seekers still would need to be able to appeal negative decisions to the immigration courts — and that she'll push for better access to legal counsel for them.Gonzalez is promoting setting up "safe zones" in southern Mexico or Guatemala.They would be guarded centers where people could stay safely while their claims are processed by U.S. officials.The big picture: Both lawmakers say their constituents play unique roles in shaping the immigration debate because of how it impacts their everyday lives at the border.Escobar said she's asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for more resources — including more COVID-19 vaccine doses for her district, given El Paso's exposure at the border.It's a "predominantly economically disadvantaged community that needs every resource it can have," she said.Gonzalez said McAllen is still awaiting federal government immigration-related financial reimbursements from 2019.The bottom line: "Our cities, our municipalities are spread thin," he said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Americas not behaving as if in midst of worsening COVID-19 crisis -regional health official warns

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -The Americas are not behaving like a region experiencing an ever-graver outbreak of COVID-19, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. This rise in infections is alarming but not surprising given relaxed restrictions used to curb virus transmission, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly news conference, adding that vaccination will not be enough to stop this wave of contagion. "Highly transmissible variants are spreading, and social distancing measures are not as strictly observed as before," Etienne said.

  • Road to ruin: informal byways sow seeds of destruction in Colombia's Amazon

    The dirt tracks winding through southern Colombia's tangled jungle often mark the beginning of the end for besieged patches of rainforest in this part of the Amazon. Across San Vicente del Caguan, one of the country's most deforested regions, illegal and informal roads fan out in an ever-expanding network, bringing visitors, commercial interests and farmers and ranchers who clear and burn the land. The result is the steady decay of Colombia's Amazon.

  • With Teacher Morale Hitting Rock Bottom, Schools in Alabama Improvised

    This article originally appeared at AL.com and is published in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Exchange Teachers are exhausted. Last summer, Alabama schools were asked to provide in-person and remote options for learning, effectively doubling the responsibilities for many teachers. But at least two Alabama school districts gave educators the option to either teach remote students or […]

  • Marvin Scott III Died in a Texas Jail. His Family Is Still Waiting for the Officers to Be Charged

    In March, Marvin Scott III was arrested in Allen, Texas, for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana—a misdemeanor. Scott, 26, suffered from schizophrenia and sometimes used the drug to self-medicate, according to the family’s lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, the Texas Tribune reports.

  • FEMA inundated with calls from people seeking up to $9,000 in funeral assistance for the death of a loved one with COVID-19

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and other Dems pushed for the aid. Thousands of people are calling for help with funeral costs.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Surge testing expanded after further cases of South Africa variant detected

    How worried should we be about London’s cluster of South African variant cases Denmark 'permanently stops' using AstraZeneca vaccine Queen will have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral because of Covid rules Students' hopes of an early return to campus dashed We won't make customers show Covid passports, hospitality firms warn PM Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Thousands of residents have queued to take coronavirus tests at additional facilities set up after new cases of the South African variant were found in boroughs across London. In south London, Wandsworth Council said the testing operation is a "mammoth task" but urged all adults in the area to get tested even if they do not have any symptoms, while people in Lambeth and an area of Southwark have been asked to do the same. People living in an area of Barnet, north London, have now also been asked to take a test after a case of the variant was detected. People aged 11 and over who live, work or travel through those areas are being urged to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, on top of twice-weekly rapid testing. Additional testing has also been set up by NHS Test and Trace in the SE16 area of Southwark, where the Department of Health said a case linked to the cluster in Wandsworth and Lambeth has been identified and is self-isolating. The BBC reported that the outbreak appears to have been triggered by an individual who travelled from Africa in February. According to documents seen by the broadcaster, the country involved was not on the red list for mandatory hotel quarantine at that time, but is now. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Food parcels arrive in Brazil's favelas as pandemic sparks wave of hunger

    Brazil is one of the world's most important agricultural producers, but millions of people in Latin America's biggest country are struggling to put food on the table as the COVID-19 outbreak wreaks havoc on the economy. To combat growing hunger, a group called G-10 Favelas has begun distributing basic food parcels to slums in the city of Sao Paulo. Among those to receive a parcel was Irami Castro, who said she was thankful for the help.

  • Taiwan launches shipbuilding program amid China threats

    Taiwan launched an amphibious transport ship Tuesday that's the first from its new naval shipbuilding program begun as China escalates its threats to use military force to annex the island it claims is its territory. President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the launching ceremony at a shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung for the first in the series of ships intended as a defense against any Chinese invasion. The ship is “designed and built in accordance with the needs of national defense combat training,” Tsai said.

  • Biden accepts Pelosi's invitation to address Congress in late April

    President Biden has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, the White House confirmed Tuesday nightWhy it matters: This will be Biden's first speech to both the House and Senate since taking office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.For the record: A White House official noted in a statement the president's address will take place "the night before his 100th day in office," per a pool report.Details on the Capitol's plans were not immediately available. What she's saying: "When you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way.' Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!," wrote Pelosi, announcing the invitation earlier Tuesday. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."Of note: "Former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both gave their first addresses in February of their first years in office," Politico writes.Yes, but: Biden's address is likely look different from a traditional joint session as the coronavirus pandemic persists.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the White House.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Colorado charges forward on new Amtrak line through Denver

    The sepia-toned images of a rail expansion to the West, along with its promise of commerce and population growth, is suddenly a modern vision in Colorado.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: First, Amtrak released a proposed map that shows a new regional rail line along the Front Range, running 300 miles from Cheyenne south through Denver to Pueblo. Then state lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to provide funding and guide planning. U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper expressed his support, and so has Gov. Jared Polis, both Democrats."We feel like it's realistic and the timing is essential right now," Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) told John.The renewed attention on an old idea comes on the heels of President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes $80 million to expand Amtrak's network.The state-level legislation would create a Front Range Passenger Rail District that could seek approval for a special sales tax up to 0.8 percentage points to generate money for the new rail line."We really think that this corridor is ready — it’s long past ready," Amtrak President Stephen Gardner told state officials Monday, the Denver Post reported.Reality check: Biden's infrastructure plan is not a done deal and neither is a state-level tax hike, given the failure of recent ones on the Colorado ballot.The project is also expected to take a decade or longer to finish."This isn’t something that happens overnight," said Sal Pace, a former state lawmaker and Pueblo County commissioner who is working on the initiative, according to The Colorado Sun.The intrigue: The price tag is estimated as high as $14 billion, but state officials suggest a patchwork of current tracks could make it possible faster and with costs closer to $2 billion, the Post reported.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Covid antibody levels fall in over-70s despite vaccine rollout as experts question data

    The number of older people with coronavirus antibodies has fallen despite the ongoing vaccine rollout, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), leading experts to question whether the data could now be trusted. On Wednesday, new figures from the ONS antibody swab survey showed that 54.9 per cent of people in private households in England were likely to have tested positive for Covid antibodies in the week to March 28 – largely unchanged since the middle of March. During those two weeks, nearly seven million more people in the UK had their first dose of vaccine and millions of older people received a second jab which should have boosted immunity further. Yet the new figures show that levels of antibodies have dropped by nearly 10 per cent in the over-70s during the period. The presence of antibodies suggests someone has had the virus in the past or has been vaccinated and is now protected, at least to some degree, against it. The ONS said it was possible that antibody levels in some people are now too low to be detected by the tests but still high enough to grant a level of protection.

  • 'Zoom in a Room'? California's schools lag in reopening push

    Frustrated parents in San Francisco have coined a new phrase for their latest classroom reality: “Zoom in a Room." In Los Angeles, students can start going back to school in person, but more than half say they will stick with distance learning. More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced California's classrooms to close, some of the largest school districts are welcoming back students this week.

  • UAE to send rover to the moon in 2022

    The UAE is sending a rover to the moon in 2022It's partnering with Japanese company ispaceLocation: Dubai, UAE(SOUNDBITE) (English) EMIRATES LUNAR MISSION PROJECT MANAGER, HAMAD AL-MARZOOQI, SPEAKING OVER SLIDES, SAYING:"This mission will also be used to promote research and development within the country and in the region and to rely on local capabilities in building such sophisticated missions and to also to engage talents in our mission."UAE is pushing for rapid expansion in the space exploration businessto diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oilIt's aiming for a Mars settlement by 2117"So the Emirates Lunar Mission is the first mission to be developed by MBRSC to develop a robot to be sent to the surface of another celestial body, which is the moon, and this will be done completely by our Emirati engineers in MBRSC."

  • Don’t go to Ontario: U.S., Japan warn travellers to steer clear but it won’t hurt the province in the long run, expert says

    While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Canada continue to rise, Ontario in particular is being called out in international warnings. Japan has designated Ontario, specifically, as a region with community transmission of variants of concern, which requires anyone travelling to the country from the province, in addition to a 14-day quarantine, to isolate for three days at a designated facility, with a COVID-19 test on the third day.

  • Graham: Biden has become an 'incredibly destabilizing' president

    Republican senator from South Carolina warns that Biden could be 'paving the way for another 9/11' on 'Hannity'