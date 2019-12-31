Michelle Williams is engaged and pregnant: Report originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A double congrats are in order for Michelle Williams!

A source confirms to People that the 39-year-old actress is engaged to the Tony-winning director of "Hamilton," Thomas Kail, and that the two are expecting their first child together.

The source adds that Matilda, Williams' 14-year-old daughter with the late Heath Ledger, had a hand in setting them up.

Williams' publicist has not commented on the report.

(MORE: Michelle Williams champions equal pay during Emmys acceptance speech)

Kail, 42, directed Williams in the drama series "Fosse/Verdon," for which she won an Emmy award in September. In addition to "Hamilton," he directed Lin-Manuel Miranda's previous musical, "In the Heights."

Williams and Kail were photographed together in London, where she’s filming "Venom 2." She was also spotted buying baby clothes at a maternity boutique in Kensington.

Williams was previously married to musician Phil Elverum. Their split was made public earlier this year.