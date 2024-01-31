Report: Michigan students have lost nearly half a grade level in reading, math since pandemic

Michigan students have barely recovered from the academic catastrophe brought on by the chaos and closures of the pandemic, according to a new national report released Wednesday from Harvard and Stanford University researchers.

Nationally, the research found that while students in many states including Michigan did advance in math and reading between 2022 and 2023, the gains hardly make up for losses sustained between 2019 and 2022. And even if students continue to improve, the pace of improvement is not rapid enough, according to the report from the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University and The Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University.

In Michigan, those losses are felt unevenly, with districts in high poverty areas — such as those in Detroit, Lansing and Saginaw — losing more ground than districts in wealthier areas. These conclusions are not new to education advocates and researchers in the state, who have seen these findings echoed in other studies and reflected in state test scores over the past two years.

However, the Harvard/Stanford data calculates how many grade levels students dropped and compares Michigan's achievement with data from 29 other states. Michigan is one of 17 states where students are more than a third of a grade level behind 2019 levels in math and reading. Researchers used state M-STEP test scores to calculate this data.

The reports show that:

Michigan students lost 44% of a grade equivalent in average math scores between 2019 and 2023.

Michigan students lost 44% of a grade equivalent in average reading scores between 2019 and 2023.

Detroit students lost an average of about 54% of a grade level in math and 59% of a grade level in reading between 2019 and 2023.

The report's authors emphasize that this data is particularly critical to consider now, as federal pandemic relief dollars dry up. School districts must spend that money by this fall.

And achievement isn't the only concern as relief dollars dwindle: According to Chalkbeat Detroit, a new analysis out this month from the Citizens Research Council of Michigan predicts that tight budgets will force school closures across the state in the 2024-25 school year.

Contact Lily Altavena: laltavena@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan students haven’t recovered in reading, math since pandemic