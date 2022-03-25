Report of minibus blocking Hagerstown Speedway gate leads to driver's arrest on gun charge

An Arizona man was charged with illegally carrying a handgun Thursday night after police found his minibus blocking the gate at Hagerstown Speedway where The People's Convoy has been encamped, according to Washington County District Court records.

Brandon Glen Jackson, 28, of Scottsdale, is charged with having a handgun on his person and having a loaded handgun on his person. He was being held without bail pending a bail review hearing scheduled for Monday, court records show.

Maryland State Police responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle blocking the speedway gate and found a man standing on the minibus yelling. He and a small group of people seemed to be unhappy about elements of the convoy and its security, police said in the charging document filed against Jackson.

The convoy of big rigs, campers and other vehicles has been using the speedway for the past three weeks as a base for its frequent trips to the Washington, D.C., area to protest mandates meant to control COVID-19.

A man later identified as Jackson approached a trooper at the scene Thursday night and voiced frustrations with certain members of the convoy. He also said he was unhappy with security removing some people from the group, the charging document states.

A trooper asked if Jackson could move his bus and sleep elsewhere until he could meet with a convoy leader to seek permission to return to the speedway, but Jackson said he didn't want to leave because he didn't trust people at his campsite to be left alone with the firearms he had there, the document states.

When asked if he had a gun with him, Jackson "smirked and stated that yes he did have a firearm on him and he went on to explain that it was a 9mm," the charging document states.

Jackson said he did not have a permit to carry the weapon in Maryland and refused to answer further questions about it or comply with requests to search him. He was detained and searched, and found to be carrying a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, according to the document.

During a livestream of Friday morning's convoy meeting, organizer Brian Brase referenced a "confrontation" that had occurred the previous night at the gate, but did not directly identify Jackson or the incident that led to his arrest.

"I had actually reached out and said I would meet with that individual in the morning and they still chose to take that action," Brase said. "They still chose to make a scene. That's on them."

