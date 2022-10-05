Report: Minnesota had 26 domestic violence deaths in 2021

Oct. 5—ST. PETER — The Committee Against Domestic Abuse will hold a memorial event Thursday for victims and survivors of domestic violence, as the nonprofit contends with stagnant funding while responding to an increased need for services.

The 6 p.m. event in St. Peter's Minnesota Square Park comes after Violence Free Minnesota released its annual intimate partner homicide report this week, documenting 26 fatalities in the state in 2021. CADA is one of Violence Free Minnesota's more than 90 member programs serving victims of domestic abuse and their families in Minnesota.

Minnesota's 26 intimate partner homicide deaths in 2021 were fewer than the 30 in 2020 but above 2019 and 2018's totals, according to the report.

The state's lack of a downward trend is disappointing, said CADA Executive Director Jason Mack, in part because domestic violence homicides should be seen as preventable.

"This is not a new pattern, unfortunately. To me that speaks to the tragedy," he said. "The fact we don't seem to be chipping away at that at all is concerning."

The Mankato area didn't have a fatality included in the newly released report, although it has had cases in past years. CADA also has seen a steep increase in calls for help in recent years.

The nonprofit, which covers Region Nine counties, received 8,800 calls to its help line during the fiscal year ending in 2021. In the fiscal year ending in 2019 it had just over 5,000 calls to the line, Mack said.

Violence Free Minnesota's executive director, Guadalupe Lopez, noted in a release announcing the report that member programs across the state need more funding to meet the needs of their communities.

"To meet the demands of this moment, our elected officials must invest in community-based advocacy services for victim survivors of domestic and sexual violence," she stated.

CADA and other service providers appeared on track for a long-awaited funding increase during Minnesota's 2022 legislative session. Public safety bills proposed by Gov. Tim Walz, the DFL-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate all included funding for CADA and similar programs — Walz's proposal was the most closely aligned with what state coalitions sought.

The session fizzled out, however, without any of the bills being passed.

"We really had hope that it would be possible in the last session given the surplus and the fact generally speaking most people support providing resources to victims of crime," Mack said.

The reason the public safety bill was seen as such an important source of increased funding is because another, primary source has stayed flat for the last eight years, despite the uptick in demand for services.

The flat funding comes via a state office of justice program designated for crime victim service providers in Minnesota. No public safety bill and flat funding through the crime victim services program puts CADA and other providers on tough footing, Mack said.

"The combination of dealing with eight years of flat funding in addition to having another year or uncertainty really puts programs like CADA in a really precarious position as we try to address increased client needs," he said.

The soonest an increase in state funding could come through is about a year from now after the next legislative session ends and CADA's next fiscal year begins. Until then, CADA and other providers have a year to meet demands with the only option for raising additional revenue coming from fundraisers.

One way people can help is by making sure their legislators know programs like CADA need the support, Mack said. The event Thursday is about remembrance of victims of survivors as much as it is about empowerment for what people can do to help.

The gathering will feature speakers who've survived domestic violence.

Along with reaching out to lawmakers, Mack said learning about resources and how to connect people to them are more good steps to address the state's persistent domestic violence problem.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For more information on CADA's plans for the month, go to www.cadamn.org.

