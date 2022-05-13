Report: Missile attack kills 10 Syrian soldiers in the north

·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A missile struck a Syrian military bus in the country's north early on Friday, killing 10 soldiers, Syria's state-run media and an opposition monitor said. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the attack, one of the deadliest since a truce deal reached more than two years ago.

The official news agency SANA said “terrorists” targeted the bus in the western countryside of Aleppo, in the Anjara area. Nine soldiers were wounded in the attack, the report said.

There was no claim of responsibility. The area is dominated by the al-Qaida-linked militant group, Hayaat Tahrir al-Sham.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — a war-monitoring group with a network of activists on the ground — reported the attack but said that Syrian opposition forces fired the missile and that the 10 killed were government-allied fighters.

Most of Syria has returned to government control after a decade of war, with the exception of the opposition-held bastion of Idlib in the northwest and nearby areas, and the oil-rich northeast, held by U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish groups.

The violence has largely tapered off in most of the country, but few among the nearly 6 million refugees scattered across the globe have returned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg’s department has more than doubled in size since Brexit

    Jacob Rees-Mogg’s own department has more than doubled its workforce since Brexit, analysis by The Telegraph shows.

  • Jihadists kill five soldiers in Egypt's Sinai: army

    Five Egyptian soldiers and seven jihadists were killed early Wednesday when the army was attacked in the Sinai region, the military said, the second such deadly attack in days.

  • De Bruyne gives Man City early lead over Wolves

    Bernardo Silva's wonderful pass tees up Kevin De Bruyne for a classy finish inside the far post to get Manchester City in front of Wolves inside seven minutes at Molineux.

  • Revealed: supporters of Trump’s big lie work as election officials across Georgia

    Officials in at least seven counties of crucial swing state found to have promoted falsehood that 2020 election was stolen by Biden The officials promoting Trump’s big lie span the state, from suburban counties outside Atlanta to rural counties near the Tennessee and Alabama borders. Composite: The Guardian/The Atlantic Journal Constitution/Tom Smiley/Ben Johnson/Pam Peters The effort to install local election officials who promote Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen has seen pa

  • Convicted killer on the run in Texas after stabbing guard and escaping during prison transfer

    A huge manhunt is now underway to find Gonzalo Lopez, a 46-year-old convicted of capital murder

  • Coast Guard admiral becomes first woman to lead military service

    The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Adm. Linda Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, making her the first woman to lead a military service. The unanimous vote came a month after President Biden nominated Fagan for the position. She will become the 27th commander of the military branch after serving in the Coast Guard for 36…

  • Qatari emir in Iran offers support for reviving nuclear deal

    Qatar’s emir met with Iranian leaders on Thursday, offering support for efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, even as talks on the tattered accord remain deadlocked. Qatar’s ties with both Washington and Tehran allow Doha to relay viewpoints between the two.

  • Federal operation nabs nearly 43,000 illegal gun silencers shipped from China

    Operation Silent Night has led to the arrest of felons and domestic extremists who were found with illegal firearm silencers bought from China, officials say.

  • Jefferies downgrades Vodafone ahead of annual results on tough industry conditions

    The world's second largest mobile operator must be "cautious" while providing outlook as the company is facing intense competition in several key markets amid rising costs, analyst Jerry Dellis said, after downgrading the company to "hold" from "buy". Vodafone is set to announce its annual results on May 17. Vodafone is already facing pressure from Europe's largest activist fund Cevian Capital to simplify its portfolio, enhance its strategy in key markets and boost returns.

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

    Before acknowledging its first domestic COVID-19 cases, North Korea spent 2 1/2 years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and steadfastly claiming that its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from “a malicious virus” that had killed millions around the world. Because the North has been shut up tight since early 2020, with no reporters, aid workers or diplomats regularly going in, reading the situation is something of a guessing game, and the North has been vague with its state media descriptions of widespread fevers. Without immediate outside aid shipments, some experts say North Korea could face massive fatality and infection rates.

  • Apocalyptic blood-red sky perplexes locals in eastern China

    The sky in Zhoushan, China, turned blood red on May 7, leaving residents to speculate about the cause, with some even attributing it to the start of the apocalypse. However, local officials discovered and would soon share a relatively simple explanation for the perplexing red-looking sky. The unusual phenomenon was recorded on video by multiple residents in the area. Footage showed the sky transformed into a strange red glow on an already eerie foggy and wet night about a week before Friday the

  • Family seeks answers after 21-year-old arrested in Excelsior Springs found dead in jail

    Police used a Taser on Benjamin Chase when he was taken into custody Saturday on a Clay County warrant. During a routine check the following day, he was found unresponsive, the police chief said.

  • Is there a school-to-prison pipeline? District Court candidates on what the system owes children

    By its very nature, our court system is one of reaction, not prevention.

  • Finland's leaders said they definitely want the country to join NATO, and the group said they will be 'warmly welcomed'

    The head of NATO said: "Should Finland decide to apply, they would be warmly welcomed into NATO, and the accession process would be smooth and swift."

  • Border Patrol seizes $18M of meth in single bust on Mexican truck driver entering Texas

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday a tractor-trailer on the World Trade Bridge into Laredo, Texas, was discovered to have been carrying $18 million worth of methamphetamine.

  • Biden to urge cities to spend Covid relief money on police, crime prevention

    President Joe Biden will urge states and cities to use unspent money from last year’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package to fund crime prevention programs and

  • Climate change a major factor in fatal South Africa floods

    The fatal floods that wreaked havoc in South Africa in mid-April this year have been attributed to human-caused climate change, a rapid analysis published Friday by a team of leading international scientists said. The study by the World Weather Attribution group analyzed both historical and emerging sets of weather data relating to the catastrophic rainfall last month, which triggered massive landslides in South Africa's Eastern Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal provinces, and concluded that climate change was a contributing factor to the scale of the damage. “Human-induced climate change contributed largely to this extreme weather event,” Izidine Pinto, a climate analyst at the University of Cape Town and part of the group that conducted the analysis, said.

  • Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

    A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they're putting pee ON peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school's Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers' annual spring bloom.

  • Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva sanctioned by UK

    It is part of a new series of sanctions targeting Putin's inner circle as punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • A third of Asian Americans have changed their daily routine over fears of being attacked, survey finds

    Three in 10 Asian Americans have modified their daily routines over fears of threats and attacks, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Polling 365 Asians — from a larger sample of 10,156 U.S. adults — between April 12 and April 18, the survey found that 36% have made such changes in the past 12 months, convinced that they might be targeted because of their race or ethnicity. The survey also found that 63% felt violence against Asian Americans is increasing, while 19% said it’s the same and 8% thought it’s decreasing.