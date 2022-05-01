Report of a missing teen leads authorities to murder scene north of town

DEMING – A report of a missing Deming teen escalated into a homicide investigation over a 48-hour period. Deming Police followed a report of a missing 14-year-old, Ashton Remondini, on Tuesday, April 26. Two days later, the body of the boy was discovered in the desert north of Deming. He had been shot and stabbed.

Family members reported Ashton missing when his mother went to his bedroom to wake him up for school and he was not in the room.

Deming police investigators conducted interviews with family and friends, and it was learned that Ashton had gone shooting. Friends told authorities Ashton went shooting and it may have been with Michael Moody, 16, of Thatcher, AZ. A friend told Deming police of hearing that Ashton was shot north of town. A Snapchat video posted by Ashton shooting a rifle confirmed his whereabouts, as the lights of Deming could be seen in the background from a northern position.

That led Deming police to the vicinity of Keeler Road NW where Ashton’s body was discovered on Thursday, April 29, several hundred 100 feet off a dirt road in the desert.

Deming police handed the investigation lead over to the Luna County Sheriff’s Office based on jurisdiction of the crime scene in the county. Deming police and LCSO involved the New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Unit in processing the crime scene into early Friday morning.

That morning, Michael D. Moody, 16, turned himself in to the Deming Police Department. He had been reported as a runaway. Moody was interviewed by DPD and LCSO investigators and would confess to the murder of Ashton Remondini.

Rafael A. Camacho, 18, of Deming, a suspect in the case, was located by authorities and eventually told investigators he stabbed Ashton.

Moody and Camacho were arrested on Friday. Moody is charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Story continues

Camacho is charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Luna County Sheriff Kelly Gannaway said, “Our hearts go out to those who loved and cared for Ashton. This is a very tragic case. Gannaway also commended detectives from the Deming Police Department. “They put a lot of effort into this investigation, including helping my investigators, who also worked hard to bring the two responsible for this death to justice. I’m proud of them all.”

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: Report of missing teen leads authorities to murder scene north of town