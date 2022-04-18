Report: Montenegro ex-top judge jailed, tied to drug trade

PREDRAG MILIC
·1 min read

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The former long-serving head of Montenegro's top court has been arrested for allegedly helping cover up her son's drug-smuggling operation, local media in the Balkan country reported on Monday.

Vesna Medenica, who was the head of Montenegro's Supreme Court for 17 years, was arrested late on Sunday at the airport in the capital, Podgorica, according to state TVCG television.

The report said Medenica's son, Milos, has been accused of cigarette and drug smuggling after Europol — the European Union's law enforcement agency — sent transcripts implicating him and also his mother.

TVCG says both Vesna and Milos Medenica have denied the allegations published earlier in the local media. Montenegrin police are yet to issue an official statement.

Montenegro has been told it must deal with widespread crime and corruption in order to move closer to desired EU membership. The small nation of some 620,000 people joined NATO in 2017 and is now seeking to become an EU member state.

The Vijesti daily reported that in February, Europol delivered transcripts of encrypted phone conversations during which Milos Medenica planned drug transfer from Colombia and said his mother would protect him and his partners in the deal.

Medenica headed Montenegro's Supreme Court until 2020. Montenegro is currently in a power vacuum after its pro-Serbian government fell in a no-confidence vote in February and a new one has not been formed yet.

Recommended Stories

  • Invictus Games opens with Prince Harry tribute to Ukrainians

    The Invictus Games competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans opened Saturday night in the Netherlands with a standing ovation and a tribute from Prince Harry for the Ukrainian team members who left their war-torn nation to compete. With Harry and his wife Meghan in the front row for opening ceremony, competitors cheered for nearly a minute as the Ukrainian team waved their nation's blue-and-yellow flag after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte welcomed them to the event that was delayed for two years by the coronavirus pandemic. Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

  • Biden administration rolls out ‘equity actions plans’ across gov’t agencies

    The Biden administration this week rolled out a number of strategies across government agencies to promote racial equity and support “underserved communities."

  • The War in Ukraine Echoes History’s Cuban Missile Crisis

    John Heilemann talks with Michael Beschloss, NBC News Presidential Historian, host of Fireside History with Michael Beschloss on Peacock/MSNBC, and author of ten books focusing on occupants of the Oval Office – including Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. Beschloss reflects on one of his earliest political memories, John F. Kennedy’s 1962 speech announcing the discovery of Soviet missiles in Cuba, and the lessons to be drawn from Kennedy’s handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis – as the

  • Russia faces economic upheaval, two years to return to inflation target - Nabiullina

    In her most significant speech since Russia sent its forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Nabiullina said it would take until 2024 to bring inflation back to its 4% target. She outlined several measures to help the economy adapt.

  • Frozen birds and flooded towns: How Britain grappled with climate change 500 years ago

    Extreme weather caused by global warming is one of the biggest threats facing the world today.

  • How An Alleged Rapist And Former Twitch Streamer Helped Build An NFT Startup By Hiding Behind A Pseudonym

    Thanks to cryptocurrency’s culture of anonymity, streamer MethodJosh was able to conceal his history of alleged sexual abuse. He has now been pushed out of NFT startup Gem.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘SNL’ Wayward Cold Open Spotlights Easter Hopes With Preening Trump, Scathing Dr. Fauci, Sad Elon Musk & A Guy Who Looks A Lot Like Jesus

    On the second day of Passover, halfway through Ramadan, the second night of Coachella’s first weekend, and just hours before Easter Sunday, Saturday Night Live kicked off with the Easter Bunny himself, a timely overeager hipster reference and yet another bloated political cameo skit. Does nobody think to edit these cold openings? They just get […]

  • Riots in Sweden against far-right group leave 3 injured

    Swedish police said they fired warning shots during a riot in an eastern city to disperse protesters angry about demonstrations over the past several days by a Danish anti-Islam group in Sweden. A crowd of about 150 people threw stones at officers and police vehicles, and set fire to cars. Police said they responded by firing warning shots and “three people seem to have been hit by ricochets" and were hospitalized in Norrkoping, which has around 130,000 residents and is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of Stockholm.

  • China's supply chains must be stabilised, vice premier says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China's logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories. The disruptions are already spilling over into global supply chains.

  • Fresno man charged with sexually assaulting at least five people. Police seek witnesses

    A 40-year-old man is being held in jail for a string of assaults in March 2022.

  • Russia says hit military plant in Kyiv

    Russia's defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says Russian forces struck a military hardware factory in Kyiv, a day after warning of intensified attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

  • Thai government says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels

    Ramadan bombings in Thailand's Muslim-majority deep south will not derail peace talks with separatist rebels, the government said on Sunday after a sidelined insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attacks. Two explosions on Friday, which killed a civilian and injured three policemen, were carried out by "G5", a militant group of the Patani United Liberation Organisation (PULO), its president, Kasturi Mahkota, told Reuters. PULO has been excluded from the talks between the Bangkok and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), which agreed two weeks ago to stop violence during the Muslim holy month through May 14.

  • Baltimore Born Artist, Derrick Adams Wins 1.25 Million Award to Build Out Black Cultural Database

    Artist Derrick Adams is bringing home a big bag to preserve the Black cultural legacy of the city of Baltimore with the help of a major grant. The Andrew W. Mellon foundation announced this week that Adams will be the recipient of 1.25 million dollars which will officially be awarded to the Black Baltimore Digital Database, an archival effort that will catalog the contributions of Black Baltimoreans from art to music, science to literature, sports, entrepreneurship and more.

  • US Navy offering hefty bonus to new enlistees

    If you’re thinking about a career in the military, here’s some news that might float your boat.

  • Explainer-Sri Lanka's reluctance to tap IMF helped push it into an economic abyss

    Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis has triggered an unprecedented wave of spontaneous protests as the island nation of 22 million people struggles with prolonged power cuts and a shortage of essentials, including fuel and medicines. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government has come under growing pressure for its mishandling of the economy, and the country has suspended foreign debt payments in an effort to preserve its paltry foreign exchange reserves. On Monday, Sri Lanka will begin talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme, even as it seeks help from other countries, including neighbouring India, and China.

  • Jerusalem violence puts strain on Israel's coalition government

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Clashes in Jerusalem that have stoked tensions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread into Sunday, triggering 18 arrests and putting further strain on Israel's coalition government. Israeli riot police faced off with fireworks-hurling Palestinians in the alleyways of the walled Old City after a visit by Jews to a disputed holy site. Several passengers on two buses were lightly wounded when stone-throwing Palestinians smashed the vehicles' windows.

  • 2.7 million disabled Ukrainians, including children, are 'trapped and abandoned' in desperate circumstances as war rages on, warns UN

    People with disabilities in Ukraine have no access to life-sustaining medications, oxygen supplies, food, water, sanitation, or support for daily living.

  • Kim Jong Un observes test-firing of new weapons system that North Korea claims boost the efficiency of its tactical nukes, state media says

    The new-type weapons system boosts the efficiency of North Korea's tactical nuclear weapons, state media said on Sunday.

  • Zelenskiy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction. Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day.

  • Prosecutors tell appeals court: Jasiel Correia deserves no more prison reporting delays

    It’s time for Jasiel Correia II to do his time, U.S. prosecutors argued — again. They're telling the appeals court to offer no more prison delays.