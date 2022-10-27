Report: More resources needed to provide defense lawyers for the poor

Oct. 27—CONCORD — New Hampshire doesn't properly fund the system that provides legal representation for poor people accused of crimes, an organization reported this week.

The Massachusetts-based Sixth Amendment Center issued a 241 page report that found public defenders are suffering from excessive caseloads and administrators are unable to properly oversee the system.

"(Criminal defense) attorneys are placed in an untenable situation in which they are asked to carry excessive caseloads while being undercompensated," reads the executive summary of the report. "As more experienced attorneys leave the system, the remaining attorneys are forced to take on even more cases, causing a cycle of greater frustration and burnout."

It also raises issue with the New Hampshire Judicial Council, which oversees the public defender program and is tasked with ensuring that poor people charged with crimes have an adequate defense. It has only three staff members, who must ensure that lawyers are assigned to 39,000 cases.

The understaffing means that the Judicial Council cannot even generate data to know whether poor people are receiving proper representation, the report reads.

Recommendations call for abolishing fixed-fee contracts for appointed attorneys; adequate funding for the Judicial Council; andcreation, staffing and empowerment of an independent, state level public defense commission.

The Sixth Amendment Center said the Judicial Council includes prosecutors and judges, which amounts to a conflict of interest.