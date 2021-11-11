Report: Motorist traveling 100 mph slammed into Blackford deputy's truck

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Blackford County deputy's vehicle this week was struck in the rear by a car traveling in excess of 100 mph, Sheriff Jeff Sones said Thursday.

The sheriff said Deputy Chris Broderick — in a Dodge Ram pickup truck owned by the sheriff's department — was traveling eastbound on Ind. 18, east of Blackford County Road 800-E, when the collision took place about 5;40 a.m. Sunday.

The truck was rear-ended by am eastbound Ford Taurus driven by Juan C. Flores Hernandez, 28, of Columbus, Ohio.

Montpelier police, who investigated the crash, arrested Hernandez on a drunken driving charge.

He has since been charged in Blackford Superior Court with criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Hernandez's trial is set for Jan. 19. Data retrieved from his car showed that he was traveling in excess of 100 mph, Sones said.

Broderick, driven to IU Health Blackford Hospital by another deputy, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hernandez was not injured.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ohio man charged in high-speed crash that injured Blackford deputy