Report: N.Y. governor prioritized Chris Cuomo and other family members for COVID testing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) allegedly gave family members including CNN anchor Chris Cuomo "special access" to state-administered COVID-19 tests in early 2020, the Washington Post first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: State officials are barred from using their positions to gain privileges for themselves or others under New York's constitution. Cuomo's office pushed back on the allegations in an emailed statement, with senior adviser Rich Azzopard saying, "We should avoid insincere efforts to rewrite the past."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • It's alleged "high-ranking state health officials" conducted the tests at a time when "the seriousness of the virus was still becoming clear to the broader public and testing was not widely available to most people," per the New York Times.

  • It's the latest in a raft of allegations against the beleaguered governor, who's also facing investigations over sexual misconduct allegations and his handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

For the record: Cuomo denies the earlier allegations and has rejected calls from senior Democrats and others to resign.

Latest allegations: Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for the coronavirus last March, allegedly "benefited from the priority testing program," according to WashPost, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

  • The CNN anchor "was swabbed by a top New York Department of Health doctor, who visited his Hamptons home to collect samples from him and his family," the Post reported.

  • "The same doctor, Eleanor Adams, now a top adviser to the state health commissioner, also was enlisted to test multiple other Cuomo family members, according to two people familiar with the program," according to the Post.

  • Citing two people, WashPost reported state police troopers helped rush the test to an Albany state public health laboratory and some lab staff worked well past their shift that night "to process results of those close to Cuomo" before quietly returning the results to the family members.

What they're saying: CNN spokesperson Matt Dornic said in an emailed statement, "We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees.

  • "However, it is not surprising that in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would."

Cuomo's office did not address the specific allegations directly. But Azzopardi said the Cuomo administration went "above and beyond to get people testing" in the early days of the pandemic.

  • Azzopardi said this included "in some instances going to people's homes, and door to door ... to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional one."

  • "Among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it," Azzopardi said.

  • There was "a heavy emphasis on contact tracing," according to Azzopardi.

N.Y. State Department of Health spokesperson Gary Holmes said in an emailed statement, "You're asking professionals who took an oath to protect a patient’s privacy to violate that oath and compromise their integrity.

"More than 43 million New Yorkers have been tested, and commenting on any of them would be a serious violation of medical ethics. We’ve built a nation-leading testing infrastructure to ensure that anybody who needs a test could get one. That work continues today."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with CNN's comment.

Go deeper: Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations are true

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Family Who Just Lost Father Gets Racist, Threatening Letter After Funeral

    Authorities in Orange County, California are investigating a potential hate crime after a grieving Asian American family received a threatening letter. Claudia Choi shared that her family received the anonymous letter on Monday, but it was post-marked on Friday, the day her father, Byong, was laid to rest, KCAL9 reports. The writer of the handwritten note celebrated Byong's death: “Now that Byong is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World.”

  • Finally a breakthrough: Senate actually talking immigration

    Senators from both parties acknowledge that a path forward on a comprehensive bill is unlikely, particularly with a surge of migrants at the border.

  • People Charged in Capitol Riot Dramatically Increased Donations to Trump After He Lost Election

    A new analysis of of campaign finance filings shows that MAGA devotees boosted their contributions significantly after Trump lost against Biden.

  • Scarlett Johansson Says She's "Made a Career" Out of "Embarrassing" Past Controversies

    In a new interview, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson recalled dealing with controversies during her career and talked about the challenges of being in the public eye.

  • Ex-Operation Warp Speed chief fired from private firm over sexual harassment allegation

    Moncef Slaoui, the former chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration, was fired as chairman of the board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics after allegations of sexual harassment stemming from his time at GlaxoSmithKline.Why it matters: Operation Warp Speed was established to accelerate and fund the development, manufacturing and distribution of multiple coronavirus vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, which have both been authorized by the FDA.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The termination follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui, which occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK," GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani, said in a statement."Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.""Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture."Background: Slaoui spent 30 years at GSK, where he oversaw the development of numerous vaccines.In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Anthony Fauci said that the Trump administration's "recruitment of Dr. Moncef Slaoui was an incredibly important step forward that the administration deserves credit for, because that did motivate a lot of actions, a lot of coordination."Slaoui resigned from Operation Warp Speed in January at the request of the incoming Biden administration.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Some hand sanitizers made during the COVID-19 pandemic found to have high levels of a carcinogen: study

    Benzene, known to cause cancer, was found in 17% of hand sanitizers made during the pandemic, according to a new report.

  • Vaccines prove highly protective of healthcare workers; rapid tests unreliable in asymptomatic cases

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Data from healthcare workers at medical centers in the United States and Israel are confirming the effectiveness of both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19, according to reports in The New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday. Employee data from the University of California, San Diego and the University of California, Los Angeles health systems show that while COVID-19 cases surged in the general population, new detected infections among the staff dropped dramatically, beginning the second week after they received a first vaccine dose.

  • Body found on highway was 21-year-old who had been shot, Lexington County coroner says

    The 21-year-old was shot multiple times, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

  • Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

    Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

  • Bears proudly announce Andy Dalton as starting quarterback, 4 months before training camp

    There will not be a quarterback competition between Dalton and Nick Foles.

  • Kelly Oubre Jr. Says Calling Players Nowadays Like LeBron the GOAT Is 'Disrespectful' to Jordan and Kobe

    On this week's episode of 'Load Management,' Kelly Oubre Jr. paid respect to his NBA elders when selecting the player he thinks is the Greatest of All Time.

  • Pro-Trump group accused of illegally concealing donors

    A legal complaint against a prominent pro-Trump group will test new standards for so-called dark money groups that have the potential to reshape the nation's campaign finance landscape.Why it matters: The groups, politically active nonprofits, funneled more than $1 billion in untraceable cash into the 2020 elections. A landmark 2018 court ruling triggered new donor disclosure requirements, but few groups have modified their behavior.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: A complaint filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission could force the issue. It was lodged by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a left-leaning ethics watchdog group.It accuses Turning Point Action, the activist arm of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA, of illegally concealing the donors behind canvassing campaigns in last year's presidential election and January's Senate contests in Georgia."Turning Point Action strongly disputes the mischaracterizations made by CREW," a spokesperson told Axios in an email. The group "is focused largely on our social welfare mission," the spokesperson added, and "takes all political activity with utmost seriousness and has invested significant time, attention and top professional personnel into ensuring we are in compliance with all FEC guidance."The backstory: Turning Point raised seven-figure sums last year with explicit pleas to support its pro-Trump political efforts.“We need your support to beat (Joe) Biden and Kamala Harris. Your contribution will helps (sic) us immensely expand our grassroots efforts,” read a typical fundraising request from the group.Its fundraising page was clear about the political nature of the activities it was asking donors to finance. Its donations, a disclaimer on the page said, "will be used in connection with federal elections.”Between the lines: That language raises some thorny legal issues for the group. Following federal court rulings in 2018 and 2020, nonprofits are required to disclose the identities of donors who give at least $200 to support political activities.Federal law requires that anyone spending more than $250 on independent expenditures — or paid communications advocating for the election or defeat of a federal political candidate — identify donors who financed their political activity.The FEC had interpreted that language to mean that donors only needed to be disclosed if they had financed a specific, identified expenditure, as opposed to political expenditures in general. CREW sued the FEC in 2016, challenging that interpretation. In 2018, a federal court sided with CREW, ruling the law requires disclosure of donors who financed nonprofit politicking generally — not just a specific ad or other expenditure.The FEC followed up with guidance of its own. As of October 2018, nonprofits must disclose donors who support efforts to sway federal elections, including donations "for the purpose of furthering any independent expenditure."The big picture: That updated guidance hasn't changed much on the ground. Donor disclosure to politically active nonprofits remains sparse, as the groups continue to insist their donors weren't chipping in to support political activity explicitly.The notoriously deadlocked FEC has made enforcement action on such a politically contentious issue unlikely, so there's not much of an incentive to modify behavior.The ballooning amounts of so-called dark money in the American political system make legal standards for disclosure particularly salient.According to the Center for Responsive Politics, dark money spending in the 2020 cycle exceeded $1 billion for the first time — and heavily favored Biden and Democrats.The bottom line: CREW's complaint against Turning Point has the potential to break the enforcement logjam and provide more clarity about what is and is not required of politically active nonprofits.The explicit language of Turning Point's fundraising appeals makes it far more difficult for the group to claim its donors weren't chipping in to support "any" political spending.The FEC sent the group a letter last month, prodding it to disclose contributors by March 16.The deadline came and went without a reply.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to people who get COVID vaccinations. It led to some strange backlash.

    Some people said Krispy Kreme's free donut offer could lead to obesity, while others defended the company for promoting COVID-19 vaccines

  • Trashing the stage: 'The Masked Singer' Raccoon is bad-boy action movie star

    Leave it to a guy who oversees an empire of tacos and donuts and has appeared in Slayer videos to dress like a hungry raccoon and give one of the most trash-rockin' 'Masked Singer' performances ever.

  • Joe Manganiello on the Differences Between ‘Zack Snyder's Justice League’ and the OG (Exclusive)

    'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is now streaming on HBO Max and 'Shoplifters of the World' is in theaters and on demand March 26.

  • Deshaun Watson’s marketing manager says someone contacted him to “blackmail” Watson

    Bryan Burney, who works as Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s marketing manager, says he was contacted in January first by a woman who asked for $30,000 to buy her silence, and then by a man claiming to represent that woman who warned that they would “blackmail” Watson. A statement from Burney was released today by Watson’s [more]

  • Biden prepared to chuck filibuster in historic push to re-engineer America, quickly

    President Biden recently held an undisclosed East Room session with historians that included discussion of how big is too big — and how fast is too fast — to jam through once-in-a-lifetime historic changes to America. Why it matters ... The historians’ views were very much in sync with his own: It is time to go even bigger and faster than anyone expected. If that means chucking the filibuster and bipartisanship, so be it. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Four things are pushing Biden to jam through what could amount to a $5 trillion-plus overhaul of America, and vast changes to voting, immigration and inequality.He has full party control of Congress, and a short window to go big.He has party activists egging him on.He has strong gathering economic winds at his back. And he’s popular in polls.Presidential historian Michael Beschloss told Axios FDR and LBJ may turn out to be the past century's closest analogues for the Biden era, "in terms of transforming the country in important ways in a short time."Beschloss said the parallels include the New Deal economic relief that Franklin Roosevelt brought in 1933, which saved the country from the Depression and chaos. And Biden is on track to leave the country in a different place, as Lyndon Johnson did with his Great Society programs.People close to Biden tell us he’s feeling bullish on what he can accomplish, and is fully prepared to support the dashing of the Senate’s filibuster rule to allow Democrats to pass voting rights and other trophy legislation for his party. He loves the growing narrative that he’s bolder and bigger-thinking than President Obama. This temptation to go even bigger, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell insists, will create such a fissure between the parties that he compared it this week to "nuclear winter."But we're told Biden won’t hesitate. Just as he passed the $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package with zero Republican votes and zero regrets, his team sees little chance he's going to be able to rewire the government in his image if he plays by the rules of bringing in at least 10 Republicans.He won't rub their noses in it, we're told. That'll be the Biden touch to rolling the opposition — and getting that much closer to the status of latter-day FDR. Biden's list includes: rural broadband expansion, which would be transformative for those communities ... make child tax credit permanent ... landmark legislation on climate, guns, voting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sabres' in-arena announcer fired after co-host compares toast to Black women's skin tones

    Pegula Sports and Entertainment said that Rich "Bull" Gaenzler has been terminated as the in-arena host for the NHL's Sabres and NLL's Bandits.

  • Women in 40s, 50s who survive COVID more likely to suffer persistent problems: UK studies

    Women in their 40s and 50s appear more at risk of long-term problems following discharge from hospital after COVID-19, with many suffering months of persistent symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, two UK studies found on Wednesday. One study found that five months after leaving hospital, COVID-19 patients who were also middle-aged, white, female, and had other health problems such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, tended to be more likely to report long-COVID symptoms. "Our study finds that those who have the most severe prolonged symptoms tend to be white women aged approximately 40 to 60 who have at least two long term health conditions," said Chris Brightling, a professor of respiratory medicine at Leicester University who co-led the study known as PHOSP-COVID.