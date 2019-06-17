Report: Nets to cut ties with F Hollis-Jefferson

Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Brooklyn Nets declined to make a qualifying offer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Hollis-Jefferson later tweeted: "Brooklynnnnn I Love You.. can't believe it's been 4 years ha.. Thank you"

Hollis-Jefferson, 24, averaged 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in four years with the Nets, who acquired him in a draft-night trade after the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the 23rd pick in the 2015 draft. He started 147 of 234 games in Brooklyn, averaging a career-best 13.9 points in 2017-18.

At 6-foot-7, he's noted as a good defender who can guard multiple positions, but his 3-point shot hasn't developed. He has made 22.3 percent (41 of 184) from behind the arc in his NBA career.

The Nets would have needed to extend a $3.59 million qualifying offer to retain restricted free agency rights for Hollis-Jefferson, according to a report by The Athletic. Brooklyn, expected to be active in the free agent market, now has $46 million in cap space, according to Wojnarowski.

--Field Level Media