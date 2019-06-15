Report: Nets, Russell could part ways

D'Angelo Russell could be the first domino to fall if Kyrie Irving signs with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 23-year-old Russell is a restricted free agent coming off his best NBA season. He averaged 21.1 points and seven assists while starting all 81 games for the Nets.

It is "highly unlikely" that Brooklyn would keep both Russell and Irving on the roster, SNY's Ian Begley reported, citing sources. The Nets are considered the front-runner to sign Irving, a six-time All-Star who has averaged 22.2 points and 5.7 assists per game in eight seasons with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Indiana Pacers are among the teams most interested in prying Russell from the Nets, The Athletic reported.

Brooklyn could rescind Russell to create more cap space for a possible run at both Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency, which is a possibility, SNY reported. If the Nets follow that path, teams would be free to sign Russell without worrying about an offer sheet that the Nets could match.

--Field Level Media