Report: No prison time for Grover man who made bomb threat at Capitol

A Cleveland County man who made a bomb threat at the U.S. Capitol will not spend any time in prison.

The Washington Post reports a judge sentenced Floyd Roseberry to five years of probation. He pleaded guilty in January to threatening to using explosive materials.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Roseberry, of Grover, parked his truck in front of the Library of Congress and threatened that he had a bomb inside. Roseberry surrendered to law enforcement following an hourslong standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings in the area.

Later, police found smokeless black powder in his truck.

Court filings show Roseberry was prescribed the wrong drug for his bipolar disorder and was undergoing a psychotic episode at the time.

