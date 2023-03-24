Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight

4
DAVE COLLINS and DAVID SHARP
·3 min read

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators said Friday that a passenger on a business jet was fatally injured in early March when the aircraft violently bucked up and down after pilots disconnected a system used to stabilize the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the pilots were responding to several warnings in the cockpit of the Bombardier jet that diverted to a Connecticut airport on March 3. They followed a checklist and turned off a switch that “trims” or adjusts the stabilizer, a control panel on the plane’s tail.

The plane turned nose-up at several times the force of gravity, then pointed lower before again turning upward before pilots could regain control, the report said.

Pilots told investigators they did not encounter turbulence, as the NTSB had said in a preliminary assessment the day after the crash.

The trim system of the Bombardier Challenger 300 twin-engine jet was the subject of a Federal Aviation Administration last year mandate that pilots conduct extra safety checks before flights.

Representatives for Bombardier did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

The two pilots and three passengers were traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before diverting to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. The passenger who died, Dana Hyde, 55, of Cabin John, Maryland, was brought to a hospital where she died from blunt-force injuries.

Hyde served in government positions during the Clinton and Obama administrations and was counsel for the 9/11 Commission, formally known as the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States.

It was unclear if Hyde was belted in her seat or up and about, in the cabin, of the jet owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. Her husband and his son, along with the pilot and co-pilot, were not injured in the incident, the report said.

A message seeking comment was left for Conexon, a company specializing in rural internet.

The report indicated the pilots aborted their initial takeoff because no one removed a plastic cover from one of the pitot tubes that determine airspeed, and they took off with a rudder limiter fault alert on.

Another warning indicated autopilot stabilizer trim failure. The plane abruptly pitched upward as the pilots moved the stabilizer trim switch from primary to off while working through procedures on a checklist, the report said.

The plane violently oscillated up and down and the "stick pusher” activated, the report said, meaning the onboard computer thought the plane was in danger of an aerodynamic stall.

The flight crew was comprised of two experienced pilots with 5,000 and 8,000 hours of flying time, and held ratings needed to fly for an airline. But both were relatively new to this model aircraft, earning their ratings last October.

The FAA issued its directive about Bombardier Challenger 300 jets last year after multiple instances in which the horizontal stabilizer on the aircrafts caused the nose of the plane to turn down after the pilot tried to make the aircraft climb.

___

Sharp reported from Portland, Maine. AP Airlines Writer David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

    A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the 1990s TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," was flying a Cessna C501 on March 29, 2021, when the aircraft plunged into Percy Priest Lake, minutes after takeoff from an airport just outside Nashville. Lara was rated to fly with instruments only, but William Lardent, a local flight instructor who had flown with Lara several times in the Cessna that crashed, told investigators Lara struggled when forced to rely on instruments in low visibility and while using the plane’s autopilot.

  • Former Goldman banker must forfeit $35.1 million in 1MDB corruption case

    A U.S. judge on Friday ordered former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng to forfeit $35.1 million, after sentencing him to 10 years in prison for helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn rejected Ng's argument that he owned no more money after forfeiting to Malaysia tens of millions of dollars of alleged proceeds from his crimes. Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo also said his client, a Malaysian national and Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, had been drained of most of his assets.

  • Fiery Florida plane crash leaves couple, dog severely injured: 'Quite terrifying'

    A married couple and a dog were extensively injured after a small plane crashed into the woods shortly after taking off from the Northeast Regional Airport in St. Augustine, Florida.

  • NTSB: Pilot error caused plane crash that killed Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, others

    Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and Joe Lara were among five Remnant Fellowship leaders killed in the May 2021, crash. Pilot error was blamed.

  • ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Exceeded Expectations in the Challenging Environment

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 6.03% (gross), and the index return was 4.72%. For the full year, the strategy return […]

  • Photos: A first look at the Hammer Museum's two-decade, $90-million reinvention

    The Hammer Museum revamp, which opens March 26, features new entrances, more gallery space, immersive installations, a sculpture terrace and more.

  • 3 people die in Arizona after being caught in floodwaters

    At least three people were found dead this week after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in Arizona, authorities said. Gila County Sheriff’s officials said the bodies of a couple missing after their vehicle was stuck in floodwaters in the Payson area were located Thursday.

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 N. and Old. St. Augustine Rd. with hazardous material cleared

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have reported a traffic accident on I-95 North at Old St. Augustine Rd. involving hazardous materials.

  • 1 of 2 accused prostitutes wanted in connection to Nathan Millard’s death arrested in Baton Rouge

    Warrants reveal that he was doing drugs with the two women at a house in south Baton Rouge when overdosed.

  • Amazon just dropped a boatload of hot new deals— including a Lenovo laptop for over 60% off

    Scoop up incredible deals on Beats, Sony, Samsung, Crest, Dirt Devil, Waterpik and so much more. Up to 80% off!

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: It is a double standard that former President Donald Trump may be indicted over alleged hush money payments to a woman who accused him of sexual encounters, while former President Bill Clinton faced no criminal charges for paying a sexual harassment accuser $850,000. THE FACTS: Clinton and Trump’s cases have key differences, according to experts.

  • The ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere Is a Slow Burn That Ends with a Wild Twist

    *Warning: Spoilers ahead* ICYMI: The first episode of Yellowjackets season 2 is now streaming on Showtime. The series follows the members of an all-female high school soccer team who are forced to fight for their survival after their plane crashes in the wilderness. The story is told from the perspective of the teenagers (in the past, following the crash), along with present-day scenes featuring the adult versions of the survivors. The first season captivated viewers and earned the show a whoppi

  • Florida poised to become the most death-penalty friendly state | Opinion

    Bills in the Florida Legislature would lower the jury vote necessary to impose a sentence of death from 12-0 to 8-4, two attorneys note, with alarm.

  • Senior Meta ads exec departs amid efficiency drive

    A veteran Meta advertising product executive will leave the company in May, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters, amid a months-long pruning of projects and staff that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed the "year of efficiency." Dan Levy, currently the social media giant's vice president of business messaging, said in a post to Meta's internal social network on Monday that he wanted to focus on family after losing a child to leukemia. A Meta spokesperson confirmed Levy's departure and said business messaging would remain a strategic priority and area of investment for the company this year.

  • 'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Bold, gutsy storytelling that's even more twisted than we imagined

    Yellowjackets Season 2, with a cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis Tawny Cypress, is even bloodier and more twisted.

  • Who could replace Junipero Serra statue at US Capitol? Here are 5 ideas for California

    The Catholic priest’s likeness has been removed from California locations as his treatment of Native Americans in missions becomes more well known.

  • Destructive tornadoes are part of life in Southern California — rare but dangerous

    The region averages one to two tornadoes a year, but the twister that hit Montebello this week was the Los Angeles area's strongest since 1983.

  • Thomas Tuchel: brilliant tactician with 'challenging' streak

    Welcomed with fanfare by Chelsea but then sacked just over a year later, Thomas Tuchel, who is returning to Germany as Bayern Munich's new coach, is one of Europe's most sought-after bosses but is not without controversy.The 49-year-old former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach has a reputation as a brilliant tactician who is not afraid to overhaul his side constantly.

  • Camaro 6: The best car we never loved?

    2024 will mark the end of the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro. It was a great car to drive, but a hard one to love.

  • White House reacts to Russian pilot being awarded for attacking American UAV: "Idiot at best"

    John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, reacted to the awarding of the Su-27 fighter pilot in Russia who attacked the American reconnaissance-strike UAV MQ-9 Reaper, as a result of which the drone had to be downed.