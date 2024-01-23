Report: North Dakota students who got scholarships likelier to stay in state

Jan. 23—GRAND FORKS — High school students who receive a state scholarship are more likely to stay in North Dakota past graduation, according to data presented Thursday, Jan. 18 to the state Board of Higher Education.

Among recipients of state academic scholarships, 56.5% who had graduated high school in the last nine years stayed in North Dakota, while 61.8% of career and technical education scholarship recipients remained state residents. That's compared to the 41.8% of high school graduates who stayed in-state over the same time period.

Scholarship recipients can receive up to $6,000 if they enroll in a North Dakota University System institution or one of a handful of technical schools or apprenticeships.

"I do think that it plays a role in students making decisions whether they're going to stay in the state of North Dakota or not," Jim Upgren, assistant director of the Office of School Approval and Opportunity at the state Department of Public Instruction, told the Herald. "It is a good incentive to keep students in-state."

An average of 23% of North Dakota's high school graduates qualify for a state scholarship in a given year — 1,777 of the 8,205 high school seniors who graduated in 2023 qualified. That figure has been stable as both a percentage and number of students since the program began in 2010.

Out of all qualifying students, 89% received at least one disbursement since the program began.

The two scholarship programs have also been consolidated into one North Dakota scholarship, with new program requirements to align with North Dakota's Choice Ready standards.

Students can currently choose between qualifying under the old academic or CTE scholarship standards, or the new North Dakota scholarship standards. The North Dakota scholarship standards will be standard for all students graduating in 2025 onward.

In recent years, the Legislature has voted to expand the scholarships to apply to technical education programs like beauty and welding schools in 2021 and to qualifying apprenticeships in 2023.

"We're excited about it because it provides the students with more opportunities," Upgren said. "There's no one-size-fits-all. We want to make sure students are following their passions, and if they qualify for the scholarship, that there are a variety of ways to use it."

It's unclear how the inclusion of new programs will affect usage of the scholarship, though Upgren said it will not affect the number of students who qualify for scholarships.

Students qualifying for the academic scholarship, CTE scholarship and North Dakota scholarship can use them at the same set of schools, without restriction.

"If you get an academic scholarship, you can go to welding school or NDSU," said Brenda Zastoupil, NDUS director of financial aid.

Some 23,460 students have qualified for the scholarship since 2010. Its disbursement has been set at $750 per semester or $500 per quarter since then. A measure to increase the scholarship ceiling from $6,000 to $7,496 failed in the Legislature last year.

The Legislature signed a two-year tuition freeze across NDUS institutions in 2023, though student costs were climbing in the years before that.