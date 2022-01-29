Report: Odell Beckham Jr. warned friend, linebacker Von Miller against coming to Browns

While with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apparently told friend and then Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller to not come to his former team.

While they both rehabilitated injuries in Colorado Springs – Miller a patella tendon, Beckham an ACL – Miller told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop that he and Beckham daydreamed about playing together.

Miller was then with the Denver Broncos, who traded him to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1. Beckham, unable to mesh with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, eventually forced a divorce from the Browns, was released and eventually signed with the Rams.

“Don’t come to Cleveland,” Beckham apparently told Miller.

With Miller and Beckham now both in Los Angeles, that dream of playing together has come through and now they have a realistic chance of playing in the Super Bowl if they can beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In two prior games this year, the Rams have been unsuccessful, being swept, including a loss in Week 18.

Since signing with the Rams, Beckham has caught 25 passes on 43 targets for 287 yards and five touchdowns. Miller has added some punch an already potent Rams defense with five sacks.

