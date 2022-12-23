Report offers frightening new details surrounding Gastonia man's death

A reported homeless man suspected of murder in Gastonia allegedly kidnapped his victim's girlfriend, who then escaped from a moving vehicle and alerted police in Bessemer City about her boyfriend's violent death, according to new details of the incident.

Kevin Ramon Mosby, 55, remains in Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Donald Christopher Watts. Mosby also faces charges of first-degree kidnapping armed robbery charges.

Donald Watts

Watts, 48, died of multiple stab wounds to the chest during an altercation in his home, according to an autopsy report released in December.

But that autopsy report also details how Gastonia Police were alerted to the incident that occurred in Watts' Belfast Drive home in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2022.

Mosby reportedly stole Watts' vehicle and forced Watts' girlfriend to leave the residence with him. At some point, the woman was able to escape the moving car and flagged down a Bessemer City Police officer several miles away from the Gastonia crime scene, according to the autopsy report.

Gastonia Police arrived at Watts' home around 2:25 a.m. Aug. 3 and entered through an unlocked front door. They found Watts deceased on the living room floor.

Police have not disclosed a motive in the case. They have also not said if Mosby and Watts knew one another.

Mosby reportedly left his cellphone at the home of Watts. Police arrested Mosby on Aug. 18, without incident, more than two weeks after Watts' killing, in a hotel off Bessemer City Road.

Watts lived in the house that he grew up in and was the father of five children, the youngest a first-grader, the oldest in her early 30s, according to his family.

Watts' family has been frustrated by their loved ones violent death and the lack of answers as to why. At Mosby's first court appearance after his arrest, the suspect declined to even provide his name when questioned by the judge.

Allen Sanders believes his family deserves answers about his brother's Aug. 3 killing.

"But all I want to know is why. Why did you do what you did and so violently?" Sanders said outside a Gaston County courtroom in August.

