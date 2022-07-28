Report: Officer drew rifle on vehicle suspected of gunfire

Jul. 28—A Glynn County patrol officer drew a rifle late Sunday night on a vehicle suspected of carrying persons responsible for reckless gunfire during a private event at Selden Park, according to a police report released Wednesday to The News.

And despite having a rifle with an attached spotlight focused on the Jeep Cherokee, the driver ignored the officer's order to stop and instead sped across a field at the park, the report said.

The Jeep's driver stopped the vehicle moments later facing south in the northbound lane of U.S. 341, police said. He and a passenger bailed out and ran, police reported.

Selden Park is located at 100 Genoa Martin Drive off of U.S. 341 in Brunswick.

It was one of at least two incidents of gunplay late in the evening at the private event at Selden Park.

Police also arrested a 35-year-old man who was allegedly driving drunk while shooting a stolen gun from inside a Chevrolet Impala, all in full view of police officers. Police quickly apprehended Delano Genardo Burton, who was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen handgun, reckless conduct, discharging a firearm in public, DUI and open container.

Bruton remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police ran a computer check on the weapon Burton allegedly fired, a Taurus PT709 that was reported stolen in Albany, according to an arrest warrant filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court.

"The accused discharged a Taurus PT709 while sitting in standstill traffic on Genoa Martin Drive," the warrant states. "The accused knew or should have known the firearm was stolen."

Off-duty county police officers were working security for the event when they reported hearing gunfire in the back of the park, police said.

Officer John Brandeberry was monitoring traffic at the exit to the park on U.S. 341 when he also heard the gunfire. Brandeberry blocked the exit with his vehicle immediately, after which he received information from the off-duty officers that the suspected shooters were among several people inside the silver Jeep Cherokee with black rims, the report said.

An officer relayed to Brandeberry that the Jeep stopped briefly in the back of the park, at which point several people stepped out, the report said.

Brandeberry opened the park exit while checking for the Jeep among the departing vehicles. After being told it was following a white pickup truck and a Hummer, the officer spotted the suspect vehicle.

"When I saw the Jeep approach, I immediately pointed my rifle toward the vehicle and used my weapon-mounted light to illuminate the inside of the vehicle," Brandeberry wrote in the report. "I told the driver to pull over to the side of the road and out of traffic. The driver appeared to do that at first, but then took off through the fields."

The driver got onto Ross Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 341 before connecting with the highway west of the Selden Park. After the vehicle was abandoned, "the passenger was seen entering the woods and jumping the fence," the report said.

County and city police established a perimeter in the area, but no suspects were located.

Officers collected evidence near the jeep, but the description of the evidence was redacted from the police report released to The News.

Police continue to investigate.

Investigators are particularly interested in any cellphone video of the shooting or of the event from anyone who was present.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.