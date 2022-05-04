Report: Officer was justified when shot, killed man in Hanson County standoff

May 4—FARMER — State officials have investigated a March shooting in rural Hanson County and determined a Highway Patrol officer who fatally shot a man was justified in his actions.

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office on Tuesday said Ryan John Waldner, 41, of Spencer, died shortly after 10:28 p.m. on March 19. A South Dakota Highway Patrol marksman took one shot, which hit Waldner in the chest and killed him. Officials did not name the officer who fired the shot.

A report from the Attorney General's Office says officials were originally called on scene due to a report of Waldner shooting at a neighbor. When officers arrived, it was determined Waldner was in the residence with his spouse and at least two children.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol Special Weapons and Tactics team was called to the scene and approached the residence in a Bearcat light-armored vehicle. The report says Waldner stood in the doorway and fired two or three shots at the vehicle. After retreating into the home, he returned and allegedly fired more rounds at the vehicle, including one shot that officials say hit the occupied vehicle. It was then that the Highway Patrolman fatally shot Waldner.

The investigation and summary were reviewed and deemed justified by Chief Deputy Attorney General Charles McGuigan. The shooting occurred near South Dakota Highway 25 in eastern Hanson County.