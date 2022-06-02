Report: Officers justified in fatal shooting of Bakersfield man in 2020 Nipomo incident

Jun. 1—The fatal officer-involved shooting of a Bakersfield man at a Nipomo gas station in August 2020 was ruled justified, according to a recent report from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The report found that the three officers, including two sheriff's deputies and a California Highway Patrol officer, were justified in shooting 42-year-old Scott Cameron Huffman after he arrived at the Vons gas station on Aug. 21, 2020, and began firing his handgun, according to the report released by District Attorney Dan Dow.

The officers, identified as sheriff's deputies Daniel Weagle and Chelsea Stevenson, along with CHP Officer Jason Jennings, each fired their weapons in response to Huffman, who was allegedly firing indiscriminately at traffic.

Officials evaluated the incident using three criteria, including whether the officers identified themselves before the shooting and if Huffman posed a deadly threat.

"An individual may use deadly force to defend themselves or another against the unprovoked and imminent threat of death or great bodily injury," according to the report. "In this circumstance, each individual officer made the subjective decision to shoot to neutralize the immediate threat to themselves and the adjacent public."

The incident unfolded within 11 minutes, beginning at 11:20 a.m., when two clerks at the Vons gas station saw Huffman park his Lincoln Navigator in front of the store, according to the report. Two minutes later, the clerks allegedly saw him exit the vehicle with a pistol in his hand, and "yelling and laughing like something you would see in a Joker movie," according to the report.

"I saw his gun and I dove and locked the door right before he opened it," said one clerk, according to the report. Both clerks dropped to the floor and crawled to the office in the back of the store.

Out of fear, the clerks initiated the automatic lock button to seal the gas station's front doors, although Huffman tried to open the entrance and fired his gun several times at the lock. He shot the door several more times after a second attempt to open it failed, according to the report.

Meanwhile, as the clerks called 911, Huffman ran back to his Lincoln Navigator and reloaded his gun, then ran toward West Tefft Street, firing 10 rounds towards traffic and striking a passing Cal Fire truck two times.

Additionally, employees from several nearby businesses, including Starbucks and Wells Fargo, said what they believed were bullets were striking objects close to them, according to the report.

At one point, Huffman stopped a small SUV driven by a woman who was with her young son and husband and told the driver to take off her mask before revealing his pistol to her, according to the report.

"All life is beautiful," Huffman allegedly told the woman as he began to remove bullets from his gun and put them in his pocket, according to the report. Huffman let the SUV drive away.

Huffman ran back toward Vons after noticing the doors were disengaged and ran into the store. He kicked in a door behind the counter, then walked to the restroom and fired three shots at the door before walking out, according to the report.

As Huffman walked out, he encountered Weagle and Jennings, who each fired one round at him, causing Huffman to fall near the Navigator.

Stevenson saw Huffman move his elbow and shot him once more, according to the report. No other injuries were reported.

An autopsy conducted on Aug. 25, 2020, showed Huffman died from three gunshot wounds to the torso and that he sustained three additional superficial wounds to his shoulder and ribs, according to the report.

The report stated that searches of Huffman's home yielded several firearms and a "significant" amount of ammunition. In interviews, family members said that Huffman had been acting odd months prior to the incident, telling investigators that he was fixed on the end times and had delusions that microchips were planted in vaccinations.