Report: One inmate kills another in a brutal assault at a Central Kentucky jail

An inmate who was attacked by another inmate at the Jessamine County Detention Center has died, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news partner.

The assault took place on March 18, according to court documents. An arrest citation alleges Adam Duff, 34, attacked another inmate inside his cell, ultimately leading to his death.

Duff slammed the victim against the wall, choked him, slammed him on the bed and punched him in the face, according to the arrest citation. The victim was allegedly knocked unconscious. While unconscious, Duff stomped on his head repeatedly, according to the arrest citation.

Duff allegedly moved the unconscious victim to the shower so he could clean up the blood on the floor, according to court documents. Duff again stomped on the victim’s head repeatedly.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage, according to court documents.

The victim suffered a brain bleed and was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in grave condition, according to court documents. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Duff was originally charged with first degree assault and evidence tampering, according to court documents. WKYT reported his charges will be updated in the coming days.

Duff was originally incarcerated on a receiving stolen property charge.