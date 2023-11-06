Report: One person killed in Central Kentucky crash Sunday evening

The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that left a Central Kentucky road closed for hours Sunday.

The crash happened on Tates Creek Road between South Keeneland Drive and Goggins Lane, the Richmond Police Department said. The wreck involved two vehicles and police confirmed one fatality to the Richmond Register, according to a report.

The victim’s identity had not been released Monday morning.

Police said the road was blocked off at 5:55 p.m. while the collision reconstruction unit investigated the scene. The road was shut down for approximately three and-a-half hours and reopened at 9:25 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.