Report: One seriously hurt after shooting at Lexington apartment complex

A person is battling for their life after being shot at an apartment complex on McCullough Drive Thursday evening, according to a report from WKYT.

WKYT says police were dispatched to Fox Run Apartments at roughly 7 p.m. Thursday, where they found a person in their 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police don’t have any information about a suspect and are still investigating the shooting, according to WKYT.