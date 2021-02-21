Report: One in seven prison inmates serving a life sentence

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.

Feb. 21—A report released last week said the number of prison inmates in the U.S. serving either a life sentence or a sentence of 50 years or more is now higher than the country's entire prison population in 1970.

The report was prepared by the Sentencing Project, which gathered information on the number of inmates serving life sentences or 50 years or more in each state. The report found one in every seven prison inmates nationwide is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, life without parole, or 50 or more years.

"We are actually a global outlier," said Amy Fettig, executive director of the Sentencing Project, adding that the nation relies on "outdated and often racially motivated policies" regarding life sentences.

The organization recommended abolishing life without parole, capping sentences at 20 years except in rare circumstances, changes in the parole system and focusing efforts on restorative justice that hold offenders accountable but does not emphasize long-term incarceration.

The Sentencing Project is a nonprofit group that conducts research on criminal justice with the goal of advocating for criminal justice reforms.

The group used incarceration data from states and the federal government for its report on life sentencing. In Kentucky, the Sentencing Project found 759 inmates were serving sentences of life with the possibility of parole and 118 inmates were serving sentences of life without parole. The report says 462 inmates were serving "virtual" life sentences of 50 years or more.

Nationally, 15% of the state and federal prison population is serving life with parole, life without parole or a "virtual" life sentence, said Ashley Nellis, the Sentencing Project's senior analyst.

Also, "we found 10,000 people are serving a form of a life sentence for a crime committed when they were minors," Nellis said.

Karl Racine, attorney general for Washington D.C., said sentencing of minors to life in prison "is condemned roundly by the international community."

Juvenile brains "are under construction until an individual is in their mid-20s," Racine said. People "age out of crime," he said.

"It's past time for jurisdictions across the county to embrace these reforms," Racine said. "There is literally no evidentiary support" that life sentences enhance public safety, he said.

Renaldo Hudson, education director for the Illinois Prison Project, was released from prison in 2020 after his death sentence for murder was first changed to life without parole. Hudson, 56, was 19 when he stabbed an elderly man to death in what the Chicago Tribune described as a robbery attempt. While in prison, Hudson earned a doctorate in Christian studies, helped develop rehabilitation programs for inmates and founded a prison newspaper. Hudson was illiterate when he entered prison, the Tribune said.

"The people who (are serving) life without parole are not monsters," Hudson said. "They have committed monstrous acts, and they should pay for that.

"I know I am the person responsible for the act that put me in prison," he said, but "people can redeem themselves" and make restitution.

"We have to put a face on life without the possibility of hope," he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

