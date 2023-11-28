Report: Outdoor recreation becoming economic force in New Mexico, nationally

Nov. 27—Outdoor recreation is riding a rising tide of popularity across the country to the tune of $563 billion, or 2.2% of the national economy in 2022, with New Mexico becoming a growing player in the wild, according to a recent report.

New Mexico snatched $2.4 billion in gross domestic product for outdoor recreation, accounting for 1.9% of the state economy, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its outdoor recreation economy report.

New Mexico trails all Western states in GDP percentages, but the state only established a state Outdoor Recreation Division in 2019, while the other mountain and Pacific states have aggressively pushed outdoor recreation for decades.

"We joined a dozen other states already working for years to grow their outdoor recreation economies," Outdoor Recreation Division Deputy Director A.J. Jones said in an email. "New Mexico is making steady overall progress. Another highlight of the report for New Mexico is the change in outdoor recreation employment shows we continue to increase outdoor recreation industry employment in New Mexico faster than nearly all the surrounding states and we are fifth out of the continental Mountain West states."

New Mexico outpaced all its neighboring states except Colorado with 7% outdoor economy job growth to reach 28,000 employees in the outdoor industry. The job growth leaders in Western states are California, Nevada, Colorado and Wyoming, all of which passed the national average 7.4% increase in outdoor jobs.

New Mexico is at the national average with 3.2% of total jobs in the outdoors sector.

Not included in the BEA analysis is New Mexico's Outdoor Equity Fund, created as part of the Outdoor Recreation Division in 2019 to award grants to entities with programs to help disadvantaged youths get outdoors. New Mexico was the first state with an Outdoor Equity Fund, and several states have followed with similar funds.

The state has granted nearly $4 million to 181 organizations through its Outdoor Equity Fund, including $1.74 million to 54 organizations in September.

The fund launched with $140,000 in 2020, but the state this year added $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

"We now have a dedicated funding stream through the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund," Jones said. "This year we also have significant federal funding."