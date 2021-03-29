Report: Over $1,800 worth of items stolen from Springfield business

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 29—Police are investigating a break-in and theft that was reported over the weekend at a Springfield business.

Officers were dispatched around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday to Doc's Grocery and Drive Thru, 908 W. North St., in reference to a break-in at the business, according to a Springfield police report.

When police arrived, they spoke with the reporting party that said someone had broke into the business sometime overnight between midnight and 8 a.m.

"An unknown suspect first turned a camera upward to avoid detection, then forced open a front, south facing window by shattering it and prying it from its frame," the report stated. "The suspect crawled through the window and took numerous packages of CBD product, cigars and cigarettes. The suspect then crawled back out of the window and fled the area in an unknow direction."

The reporting party told police the suspect took roughly $1,840 worth of products.

The suspect also caused nearly $700 in damages to the window and frame, the report stated.

The reporting party said there is video of the incident, but it was not available at the time of the report.

No suspect or witness information was available.

Springfield police continue their investigation into this breaking and entering.

