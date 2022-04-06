Report: Palm Coast man charged with animal cruelty after shooting dog

Here is a picture of a dog named Rocky who was shot in the snout, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Barking and gunshots in the Seminole Wood’s section of Palm Coast led detectives to a sweaty man with a bloody lip who was subsequently accused of shooting a dog in the snout, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamier Lee-Bright, 25, was charged with felony animal cruelty and tampering with physical evidence, the release stated. Lee was arrested Monday and held at the Flagler County jail until his release early Tuesday after posting a $7,500 bond, according to the release.

The dog, named Rocky, is expected to make a full recovery, the release stated.

The case began about noon Saturday when neighbors on Seaman Trail East called 9-1-1 to report hearing dogs barking and crying and then a gunshot, according to the release.

When deputies went to Lee-Bright's home he denied hearing anything, the release stated. But deputies said Lee was “sweating excessively” and had a cut on his lip, a release and report stated.

When they checked the backyard, deputies spotted a freshly dug hole, the release stated. A deputy also saw Lee trying to hose off the lanai, an incident report stated.

Lee-Bright said the hole was for a tree he was planting but deputies did not see any tree, the report stated. Lee said the cut on his lip was from shaving but deputies said it did not appear to be from shaving, a report said.

He eventually told detectives he'd been awakened by a family member who told him their dog had bitten her, the release stated.

Lee-Bright said he got a gun, picked up the dog and took it outside, the release stated. He said he then shot the dog once in the head, the release stated.

He said he then dragged the dog back inside and locked it in the kennel and tried to clean the blood off the patio so no one would know what happened, the release stated.

Detectives then entered the house and found the dog “visibly in pain” in the kennel, the release stated. The dog appeared to have two wounds, one in the snout and one in the chest, although it was unknown if the wounds were caused by a single bullet or two, a report stated.

The dog was taken to the Flagler Animal Hospital.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly thanked the concerned neighbors who reported the incident, the detectives who gathered the evidence and animal control for helping to get treatment for the dog, the release stated.

“Also to the neighbors who contacted us to report this incident, you may have very well saved this dog’s life,” according to the statement from Staly. “This was a great team effort (by) everyone involved and I hope this guy never gets the privilege of owning a pet again.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man charged with animal cruelty after shooting dog, report says