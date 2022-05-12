Report: Palm Coast Nursing home resident killed woman after she wandered into his room

The 77-year-old woman who was killed at a Palm Coast nursing home this week had a diminished mental capacity and would routinely wander into other residents' rooms and try to lay in bed with them, according to a charging affidavit.

About 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nancy Jean Barnard wandered into room 402 at the Gold Choice Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, 3830 Old Kings Road in Palm Coast, the affidavit said.

Room 402 was 72-year-old Cliff Mody's room. That encounter would end with Barnard's death and Mody charged with second-degree murder.

Mody had his first appearance on Thursday morning before Flagler County Judge D. Melissa Distler, who ordered him held without bond.

Mody had been moved from the "AL" section of the home to memory care about two weeks ago because he had attacked someone else, according to the 911 call from the nursing home to emergency dispatch.

"We had a problem with him attacking somebody over here," the caller said.

It was reportedly the first time Barnard had ever entered Mody's room or interacted with him, the affidavit stated.

Mody would later tell the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that he was in bed and told Barnard to leave and, when she didn't, he struck her in the head multiple times with an open hand, the affidavit stated.

Mody claims that Barnard bit him on the right bicep while he struck her but his bicep showed no signs of such injury, the affidavit stated.

Mody told detectives that Barnard asked why he was attacking her and he said he told her because she would not leave, the affidavit shows.

Mody then told detectives that he put Barnard in a choke hold and applied as much pressure as he could, admitting he knew it could kill her, the affidavit stated.

Once Barnard was dead, Mody released her and activated the room's "call bell" to get staff's attention.

Staff members said that Mody told them he had struck and choked Barnard, the affidavit stated. Mody said he did so because he was "mad," the affidavit stated.

Barnard suffered multiple significant facial injuries in the attack, records show.

Mody's arraignment is scheduled for June 13 at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center.

The nursing home had only been open a little over a year and received its certificate of occupancy on Feb. 24, 2021, according to city of Palm Coast records.

A staff member at the nursing home declined comment when reached by The News-Journal on Thursday.

In a press release, the sheriff's office strongly encouraged residents to investigate any facility entrusted with the care of a family member. The sheriff's office provided the following website: FloridaHealth.gov/licensing-and-regulation.

