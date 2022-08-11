REPORT: Payne County Sheriff's Deputy busts kidnapping attempt

Aug. 10—A man and woman were charged Tuesday in Payne County District court with child stealing, after Payne County Sheriff's Office reported succeeding in preventing the abduction of a child from foster care by a noncustodial parent.

Samantha Siong Ricks and Elijah David Erlebach were each charged with multiple counts stemming from an Aug. 6 incident just outside city limits near 19th Avenue in eastern Stillwater.

Deputy Jacob Secrest wrote that he was called to a residence just before 3 p.m. where a kidnapping had just occurred. They were sent after a blue minivan and later got word from dispatch that a foster parent was following a GMC Sierra with a camper shell being driven by the suspect. Deputies say they caught up to the Sierra near Sixth Avenue and Brush Creek just after 3 p.m.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a deputy approached the vehicle and could see a passenger in back with a small child. The driver, a man, placed a sovereign identification on the window, initially refused an order to roll down the window and did not immediately comply with exiting the vehicle. The deputy said the driver, later identified as Erlebach, told the deputy he could not be detained or arrested.

The deputy wrote that he eventually pulled Erlebach from the vehicle, got Erlebach on the ground but at that time saw the adult woman in the back seat leaning out of the door over the child. The deputy said he drew he weapon, and the woman, later identified as Ricks, initially refused to exit the vehicle. The deputy said the foster parent who had been following the car assisted in detaining Ricks.

The deputy said during the pat-down a knife was found on Erlebach. He said he later recovered an AR-15 and pistol from the Sierra. Both firearms had full magazines and loaded chambers according to the report.

The deputy said Ricks invoked her Miranda rights to remain silent during questioning.

While interviewing the foster parents, the deputy said one of the children came in screaming and said they had seen Ricks grab the other child and throw her in the truck.

In addition to the child stealing charge, Erlebach was also charged with possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and obstructing an officer. Ricks also has the additional firearms charge.

Ricks appeared in court Aug. 9 and bond was set at $75,000. Her next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16. Bond was set for Erlebach at $100,000 and is also due in court Aug. 16.