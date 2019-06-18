Report: Pelicans pick up Gentry's 2020-21 option

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up the 2020-21 option for head coach Alvin Gentry, ESPN reported on Monday, putting him under contract for the next two seasons.

Gentry, 64, has spent the past four seasons coaching the Pelicans, going 145-183 with three losing years. He led the team to the second round of the playoffs in 2017-18 before a drop-off this year.

The Pelicans went 33-49 this season. All-Star forward Anthony Davis requested a trade in the middle of the campaign and sat out or had his minutes limited for much of the second half.

Davis was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week for a package of three players -- Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart -- and three first-round picks. The Pelicans are expected to rebuild around those players and former Duke star Zion Williamson, the presumptive first overall pick in Thursday's draft, after winning the lottery for the top pick earlier this month.

Gentry has also been a head coach for the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, going 480-533 in the regular season across parts of 16 seasons and 17-13 in three playoff appearances.

