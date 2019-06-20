Report: Pelicans pick up Okafor's 2019-20 option

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised center Jahlil Okafor's option for the 2019-20 season, ESPN reported Thursday.

If the 23-year-old remains with the team through Jan. 7, 2020, his full $1.7 million salary would become guaranteed, per the report.

Okafor was drafted No. 3 overall by Philadelphia in 2015 and averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a 2015-16 rookie, but his numbers steadily declined from there until an upswing last year.

Signed as a free agent by New Orleans in August 2018, Okafor worked to transform his body through a vegan diet and exercise. In 59 games (24 starts) for the Pelicans, he shot a career-best 58.6 percent from the field and averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.

With the trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, Okafor could play a more prominent role in 2019-20 alongside presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

--Field Level Media