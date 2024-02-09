Report: Person found shot to death in vehicle in southwest Gainesville neighborhood

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in a southwest Gainesville neighborhood, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Here's what we know:

When did the shooting happen?

The Combined Communications Center received several calls just after 6 a.m. Thursday from residents who reported hearing gunshots.

Where did the shooting happen?

In the Holly Heights neighborhood in the area of 500 SW 69th St.

Deputies respond

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a "deceased male in a vehicle." The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Weitzel at 352-367-4161. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP (7867).

