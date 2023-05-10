BPD: Man wanted on 3 warrants caught after officers respond to call for person with gun in South End

A 45-year-old man wanted on three warrants was arrested Wednesday on gun and drug charges after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on Harrison Avenue, police said.

Louis Romani of Boston was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of Class B drugs, police said. Romani was also arrested for three active warrants out of East Boston District Court for breaking & entering building, drug possession and receiving stolen property.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Police responded to the area of 887 Harrison Ave. in Boston’s South End after receiving a radio call for a person with a gun around 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers received a description of the suspect from Boston Police 911 dispatchers. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect, later identified as Romani, leaning against a building with a silver-colored firearm on the ground near his feet.

An investigation found the firearm to be an American Derringer, loaded with two shotgun shells. Also recovered were six white round pills and 29 blue pills, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

