Report of person with gun at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth causes panic, large police response

Fort Worth police are responding to a report of a person with a gun in Hulen Mall on Saturday evening.

Calls came in around 4:30 p.m. A video circulating on social media purporting to be from inside the mall shows people panicking and running.

Police told the Star-Telegram around 5:13 p.m. that a woman reported someone was trying to shoot her in the mall. The police official said nobody is believed to have been shot and authorities had not located a gun.

A large number of police vehicles were seen outside the Macy’s side of the mall.

This is a developing story.