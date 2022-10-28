Report of person with a gun prompts safe mode at Boston school
A Boston school was placed in safe mode Friday morning following a report of a person with a gun.
Officers responding to Excel High School in South Boston around 10:30 a.m. placed the building in safe mode to allow for a thorough sweep of the area, according to the Boston Police Department.
The safe mode was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. after a firearm was recovered in the neighborhood, police said. It’s unclear if the weapon is connected to the initial report.
The incident comes less than 24 hours after a 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.
On Wednesday, a Halloween costume and a prop gun caused a lockdown at two colleges in the city.
There were no additional details immediately available.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
