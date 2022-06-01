Report of person with gun at St. Joseph High School unfounded; schools locked down as precaution

May 31—Two high schools were locked down Tuesday after a report of a "suspicious subject" with a gun that was later determined to be false prompted a large-scale law enforcement response at St. Joseph High School.

Deputies were dispatched to St. Joseph High School in the 4100 block of South Bradley Road at 9:53 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown, along with nearby Righetti High School as a precaution, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Additionally, a Lompoc Police K-9 unit, the California Highway Patrol and a County Air Support helicopter also responded.

Zick said deputies escorted students out of their classrooms on the St. Joseph High School campus and conducted a thorough search of the school for weapons using K-9 units that are trained in explosives and firearms detection. No gun was ever located.

During the search, deputies provided updates to the media and a group of concerned citizens who gathered in a parking lot, according to Zick.

As part of the investigation, school administrators contacted a student who was the original witness in the incident. That student relayed information to deputies, who later determined the original report to be unfounded.

No one was arrested following the incident, Zick said.

Righetti spokesman Kenny Klein said classes resumed at 11:19 a.m. after determining the incident was isolated to the St. Joseph High School campus.

Shortly before 1 p.m., sheriff's officials completed their search of the St. Joseph campus, according to Zick. Classes resumed a short time later.

Last week, Sheriff's Office deputies increased their presences at local schools on Friday, including Righetti, following a vague threat containing the initials "RHS," even though the threat wasn't specific. Officials did not provide information on the origin of the threat.

Tuesday's lockdowns come nearly a week after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio.