Report of person shot draws large police presence in Dorchester

A report of a person shot drew a large police presence in Dorchester Saturday night.

A Boston Police Media spokesperson told Boston 25 News investigators officers to the area of Greenbrier Street and Tonawanda Street for a report of a person shot.

Several police cruisers could be seen occupying the area shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Various evidence markers littered the ground.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Boston Police Department regarding the investigation and any potential victims but no information was ready to be shared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

