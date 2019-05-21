David Axe

Security,

But is it a good idea?

Report: Poland Is Buying 32 F-35 Fighters (And Russia Won't Like It)

Poland has decided to buy 32 F-35 stealth fighters, Scramble reported .

“It is reported that the Polish government made its decision: it requested the U.S. to buy two batches of F-35As, with deliveries from 2026,” according to the Dutch aviation magazine. “Deputy Minister of Defense Wojciech Skurkiewicz revealed these plans after a meeting.”

The eastern European country and NATO member skipped its usual competitive process in order to acquire the Lockheed Martin stealth fighter as early as 2024.

Polish officials “want to deepen their relationship with the United States of America in part by interoperability of advanced equipment,” U.S. Air Force secretary Heather Wilson said on May 13, 2019.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the head of the Polish defense ministry, in February 2019 signed the ministry’s Technical Modernization Plan outlining the country’s weapons priorities. “During the presentation of the plan Błaszczak suggested the procurement of 32 fifth-generation fighters is a priority,” Jacek Siminski wrote at The Aviationist.

Błaszczak and Polish president Andrzej Duda in April 2019 visited the Polish air force’s 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, where Duda emphasized the need to replace the air force’s Soviet-made MiG-29s and Su-22s.

