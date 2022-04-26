Report: Police fatally shoot suspect after crash involving tractor trailer in Roseville

Police fatally shot a suspect Tuesday morning in Roseville after a crash that involved a tractor trailer that spilled bricks onto the roadway, according to a TV news report.

Groesbeck Highway, between 12 Mile and Martin roads, was closed after what appeared to be a collision at about 6:30 a.m. involving the trailer and a pickup truck, aerial TV video showed.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said "a suspect was dead after an officer-involved shooting" and WDIV-TV (Channel 4) said that "there seems to be more going on at the scene."

Roseville police and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office declined to comment.

The spotlight has been police since the April 4 incident in Grand Rapids in which Patrick Lyoya, a refugee from Congo, was stopped and later shot in the back of the head and killed by a police officer.

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights early Monday morning in which an officer reportedly shot twice at a vehicle, apparently injuring the driver, who was later arrested.

And in two police officers were involved in the non-fatal shooting of a man Monday night in the parking lot of the Lake Lansing Meijer in East Lansing, the Lansing State Journal reported.

