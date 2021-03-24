Report: Police investigate armed robbery at Springfield gas station

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 24—Police are investigating a robbery that was reported at a Springfield gas station.

Officers were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. on Monday to Speedway, 1147 N. Limestone St., in reference to the store being robbed at gunpoint, according to a Springfield police report.

When police arrived, they spoke to the cashier who said two men came into the store, grabbed a beer and came to the register.

"(The cashier) stated that the male who had been wearing all black clothing and a black hat lifted his jacket to show (the cashier) that he had a handgun and advised (the cashier) to open the cash drawer and walk to the back of the store," the report stated. "The male advised him not to come back out until he had left the building."

The cashier told police he did as the suspect told him and then called 911 after he felt safe to come out.

According to the report, the cashier described the first suspect to be wearing all black with a black hat and the other wearing a blue hoodie.

Officers were also able to collect video surveillance of the incident, the report stated, but no charges have been made at this time due to lack of suspect information.

No other suspect or witness information was available.

Springfield police continue their investigation into this robbery.

