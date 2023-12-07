REPORT: Police obtain video of sexual encounter in Christian Ziegler investigation

Police investigating sexual assault allegations against Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler have obtained a video Ziegler took of the encounter, according to the Florida Trident.

Citing two sources with direct knowledge of the police investigation, the Trident – the publishing arm of the Florida Center for Government Accountability – is reporting that Ziegler shot the video on his cell phone and the alleged victim can be heard speaking during the encounter, which Ziegler says was consensual.

Earlier reporting by the Trident about the police investigation was confirmed by a search warrant affidavit released last week. The affidavit states that the alleged sexual assault occurred on Oct. 2.

A three-way sexual encounter was planned between the alleged victim, Christian Ziegler and his wife Bridget Ziegler, according to the affidavit.

When Bridget Ziegler couldn't attend, the alleged victim tried to cancel but Christian Ziegler showed up at her apartment anyway, the document states. The woman then told police she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler.

Bridget Ziegler and the alleged victim told police they'd had a three-way sexual encounter more than a year ago that included Christian Ziegler.

Police are still investigating the sexual assault allegation and no criminal charges have been filed, but both Zieglers are facing calls to resign from their positions. Bridget Ziegler is a Sarasota County School Board member and the co-founder of Moms for Liberty.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: REPORT: Christian Ziegler cell phone video shows sexual encounter