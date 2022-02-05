Report: Police in small, rural towns EXPLOITING the poor, funding departments with exorbitant fines

Associated Press

A divided North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state's new maps for congressional and General Assembly seats Friday, declaring that state courts had authority to throw out lines engineered to secure a long-term Republican advantage in an otherwise closely divided state. The court's decision reversed a ruling last month from a panel of three trial judges to let the maps stand, and declared partisan gerrymandering found in the redistricting approved by the legislature in November violated several provisions in the North Carolina Constitution. “When, on the basis of partisanship, the General Assembly enacts a districting plan that diminishes or dilutes a voter’s opportunity to aggregate with likeminded voters to elect a governing majority ... the General Assembly unconstitutionally infringes upon that voter’s fundamental right to vote,” read the order of the court’s majority, signed by Associate Justice Robin Hudson.