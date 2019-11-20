Report: Pompeo telling Republicans he wants to step down, run for Senate

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has shared with three prominent Republicans that he wants to resign and run for Senate next year in Kansas, Time reports.

The Republicans told Time that Pompeo's original plan was to stay at the State Department until next spring, but because of the House impeachment inquiry, he's thinking about making an early — and hopefully smooth — exit. They do not know if Pompeo has discussed any of this with Trump.

Pompeo's concern is that the longer he stays in the Trump administration, the more he will be criticized for not defending the current and former diplomats who have testified in the impeachment inquiry, Time reports. Trump loyalists have also accused Pompeo of not showing enough support to the president. Pompeo represented Kansas' 4th Congressional district from 2011 to 2017.

