Update: No evidence of active shooter on Scottsville Road

Scottsville Road is shut down as police investigate a possible active shooter situation on Scottsville Road.

Following reports of a possible active shooter between 1200 and 1300 Scottsville Road, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is now reporting that there is no evidence of an active shooter.

"However, every precaution is being taken at this time to thoroughly investigate this incident. There are no reported injuries," Dep. Brendan Hurley said in a statement.

Agencies including the sheriff's office, the FBI, the New York State Police Department and the Rochester Police Department swarmed Scottsville Road between I-390 and Paul Road and shut it down to traffic. It remains closed.

A search of multiple buildings began, occupants were evacuated, and a K9 sweep is being conducted.

More updates will be forthcoming.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: No evidence of active shooter on Scottsville Road: Update