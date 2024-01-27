How to report potholes in Bloomington, Ellettsville and Monroe County

Drivers are finding more potholes in the roads thanks to the weather, and some of them are big enough to damage tires.

What causes potholes in local roads?

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), potholes form when water seeps into cracks on roadways, freezes and expands beneath the pavement, and then thaws. This melting process leaves gaps inside the pavement from where expanded ice was, causing vulnerabilities in the road that break down when cars drive over them.

For this reason, potholes are more likely to form in the winter, especially after winter storms like the one experienced across Indiana and the country earlier in January. Locally, this has led to more potholes popping up across the city and county.

How do I tell if the road is in Bloomington or Monroe County?

The myBloomington website's address search form can tell you whether or not an address nearby to an identified pothole is in Bloomington city limits, which generally delineates whether a road is in the city or county's jurisdiction. You can also call the city of Bloomington at 812-349-3400 if you're unsure about a street's jurisdiction.

How do I report a pothole in the city of Bloomington?

You can report potholes in the city of Bloomington through the city's uReport platform. The section for reporting potholes and other street repairs is found under the "Streets, Parking & Traffic" button. The form asks for a service location, and has the option to attach a photo and leave an additional description. You can also call the city or email info@bloomington.in.gov to report potholes. The form also asks for your name and contact information (phone and email), but you have the option to leave the fields blank.

How do I report a pothole in Monroe County?

You can report potholes and other road hazards in Monroe County through the county's online report form. As noted at the top of the page, the report form is only for Monroe County roads, and excludes state roads, Bloomington or Ellettsville city limits, or the town of Stinesville. The form asks for the county road name, and has a field for additional description. The form also asks for contact information, including name, address, email and phone number.

How do I report a pothole in Ellettsville?

Potholes in Ellettsville can be reported to the Streets Department at 812-876-8616.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: How to report potholes in city of Bloomington and Monroe County