Report: Presidential politics motivates man to defecate in Greenville yard

Jun. 5—A 70-year-old man accused of urinating and defecating in the yard of a Greenville home told police it was politically motivated.

Jerry E. Detrick is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Darke County Municipal Court for littering, a misdemeanor.

Police responded around 3:15 a.m. May 30 to a home in the 600 block of North Broadway Street after a man reported that another man had defecated in his yard.

The property owner told police "he witnessed the subject squatted down by the shrubs on his property, and stated he was urinating and or defecating," and that he confronted the other man before he walked away, according to a Greenville Police Report.

Police later saw a man matching the suspect's description, later identified as Detrick.

He told police he was walking home from Danny's Bar on South Broadway Street and that his regular route takes him past the 600 block of North Broadway Street.

Detrick admitted urinating on May 30 and said he has defecated in the yard multiple times "because the residents ... are Democrats and support Joe Biden and he stated he was a 'Trump man,'" according to the report.

In addition to the littering charge, Detrick also was warned against trespassing on the property connected to the case.