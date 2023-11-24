Report projects $173 million in city capital projects over 5 years

Nov. 24—CUMBERLAND, Md. — Unless enough grants can be obtained, or projects delayed, the city will need to borrow $97 million in the forecasted five-year period beginning at the start of fiscal year 2024.

For that time, an asset management plan predicts the city has "significant" capital projects of $173 million.

Cumberland Comptroller Mark Gandolfi presented the city's "capital projects, debt requirements and debt capacity" FY2024 to FY2028 report at Tuesday's mayor and City Council work session.

"Overall we have substantial grant assistance," he said of $76.7 million.

According to the document, the city's current debt levels are "moderate to moderately high."

Projected debt levels could be considered elevated in fiscal year 2025, "which could impact bond ratings, ability to borrow and create fund balance issues," the report states.

The city must seek grant assistance and make careful project and capital acquisition decisions, it states.

From fiscal 2025 to 2028, increases in total outstanding debt will be primarily driven by water and sewer fund projects.

Other contributing factors include personnel costs.

Water rate increases are expected to be necessary each year from in fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028.

Annual sewer rate increases might be required fiscal year 2026 through fiscal 2028, the report states.

Cumberland Director of Administrative Services Ken Tressler said the report is an analysis, and added many things can change in five years.

"We'll raise the red flag whenever it's critical," he said.

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said city officials will network "to get funding for a lot of these projects."

In other city news, Cumberland Director of Engineering Robert Smith recommended an extension of fiber optic cable from Baltimore to include Liberty and Centre streets.

He plans to gather more details to present to the council in the near future.

The need for a new water filter facility, which could be funded in part by grants, was also discussed.

Smith said the Maryland Department of the Environment "has been very responsive."

MDE is "very receptive to our needs," he said.

At the council's meeting that followed the work session:

Members of the Safe, Green and Clean Committee gave a presentation on the need for high speed electric vehicle chargers in the city. The city plans to look into the idea.

Morriss proclaimed Nov. 25 as Small Business Saturday in the city. "It's a wonderful thing," he said of the circle of support for small businesses that in turn "give back to our community."

John Buchanan, an account executive with CBIZ Benefits and Insurance Services, talked of damage the company's building suffered during the Baltimore Street construction project, and said he's concerned permanent repairs won't be able to be made after winter. "We need a temporary fix," he said. Morriss said he'll consult the city's engineering department to find a solution for the problem.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.