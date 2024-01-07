Report on prosecutor misconduct in Ohio is hardly surprising

Recently it was reported that some prosecutors in Ohio repeatedly violated legal standards in order to obtain convictions.

This is not surprising. When I practiced law, a common saying was that the only criminals in the courtroom were not just the defendants, but also the prosecutors and judges. In a way, they may be actually worse, because common criminals have to at least constantly look over their shoulders for fear of arrest, whereas prosecutors and judges do not, because they have “absolute immunity,” often even when engaging in intentional misconduct that results in a wrongful conviction.

What is particularly wrong about this “absolute immunity” is that police officers only have “qualified Immunity.” While this, in and of itself, has caused its own set of issues, police officers often have to make split-second decisions, while prosecutors and judges can take their time devising strategies or crafting opinions.

One of the reasons defense attorneys often get the brunt of the public’s ire (i.e., “How can you defend someone who is guilty?” or “All you do is allow criminals to go free”) is because their primary ethical duty is to protect the rights of their clients.

What is often lost on the public is that because prosecutors are the gatekeepers who usually determine if a defense attorney is even necessary, their ethical duty is to do justice, not win convictions at any cost.

The difficulty with performing this duty was recently discussed after the untimely death of Craig Watkins, who had served as prosecutor of Dallas County, Texas. During his tenure, Watkins frequently endured criticism that he was betraying his role as a prosecutor because he worked just as hard to free the wrongfully convicted as he did to convict the guilty, even though, in reality, he was simply performing his ethical duty.

Attorneys often call going to trial “rolling the dice.” But property, liberty and even life should not reside on a gamble, especially if the game is rigged. To reduce this possibility, there are some ways, particularly on the state level, that prosecutorial and judicial misconduct could be minimized.

One is to only give prosecutors and judges qualified immunity that would protect them from being sued for wrongful, but good faith, decisions, while not insulating them from egregious, biased or intentional misconduct.

The second is to appoint, instead of elect, prosecutors and judges. Now I realize this is not a perfect solution, given some of the appointed buffoons currently serving in the federal court system, and the fact that (as a few Supreme Court justices have clearly illustrated) some of these appointees are not immune from accepting “gifts” from wealthy benefactors.

However, unlike elected offices, it does negate the need to perpetually seek campaign funding and run on “tough on crime” platforms that frequently compel prosecutors and judges to make decisions based on political expediency instead of justice.

The third is that all prosecutors should follow Watkins’ example and establish “conviction integrity units” to assure the public that they are just as dedicated to freeing the innocent as they are to convicting the guilty.

A common complaint often expressed is that America’s legal system does not work. The question is, “Does not work for who?”

To prosecutors and police, the criminals have all the rights, and there is (with some exceptions like mistrials or hung juries) only one opportunity for a conviction, whereas those convicted can file seemingly endless appeals.

Yet to criminal defense attorneys, particularly when dealing with indigent clients, the prosecutors have all the resources to conduct extensive and expensive forensic tests and hire experts to testify as to the defendant’s guilt. In addition, despite the presumption of innocence, criminal defendants are often (especially in the age of social media) presumed guilty even before trial begins because “they wouldn’t have been arrested if they didn’t do the crime.”

Prosecutors and judges often build cases or make decisions against accused or convicted criminals based on the concepts of “means, motive, and opportunity.” Yet they often also act on these concepts, viewing the legal system as a means to wealth, recognition and virtually unchecked power; motivated by the desire to win at any cost and the hubris to never admit when they’re wrong; and the opportunities for lucrative judgeships or higher judgeships (such as appellate or supreme courts) or segueing their legal careers into campaigns for legislative offices.

Which means that, for far too many Americans, any resemblance between what goes on in a courtroom and justice is purely coincidental.

David R. Hoffman is a retired civil rights and constitutional law attorney from South Bend, Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Why prosecutors, judges don’t deserve unqualified immunity